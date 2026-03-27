Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick backed Ghana coach Otto Addo after Ghana’s 5–1 defeat in a friendly, insisting the result was not down to the coach alone

The heavy loss has triggered widespread backlash in Ghana, with fans calling for Addo’s sacking over team selection and poor in-game decisions

Despite helping Ghana qualify for the upcoming World Cup, Addo remains under pressure after earlier failing to qualify for AFCON for the first time since 2004

Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick has expressed support for Ghana coach Otto Addo following Ghana’s 5–1 defeat to Austria in a friendly match.

Ghanaians have heavily criticised Addo after the heavy loss to a side also preparing for the 2026 World Cup on Friday evening.

Austria coach wants Otto Addo star despite Ghana backlash

Source: Getty Images

Many fans are calling for the former Borussia Dortmund winger to be sacked, blaming his team selection and poor in-game management for the crushing defeat.

Addo has not been in good standing with Ghanaian supporters, especially after failing to guide the Black Stars to qualify for the 2025 AFCON - the first time Ghana missed the tournament since 2004.

However, he regained some support by helping the team secure qualification for the upcoming World Cup set to begin in June.

Following the 5–1 defeat in the warm-up match against Austria, criticism of Addo has resurfaced, with many fans once again demanding his dismissal.

Meanwhile, during his post-match press conference, Rangnick defended Addo, insisting that the outcome of the game was not solely down to the Ghana coach, and suggesting that Ghana would have lost regardless of who was in charge.

"Don’t be so emotional on Otto Addo. I don’t think if you had a different coach, the result would have been any different," Ragnick said via Joy Sports.

Watch Rangnick's presser below:

How Austria thrashed Ghana 5-1

Ghana began brightly, moving the ball well and showing early promise. However, their momentum was disrupted when Austria were awarded a penalty after Kevin Danso’s header struck Adjetey’s hand.

Marcel Sabitzer converted from the spot to give the hosts the lead. Despite conceding, the Black Stars responded with improved play but lacked cutting edge in the final third.

Prince Adu Kwabena found space behind the defense on a few occasions but failed to trouble the goalkeeper, while Semenyo missed a clear chance by firing over the bar.

Ati-Zigi then made an important save late in the first half to keep the score at 1-0 going into the break.

Austria took control early in the second half, doubling their lead through Michael Gregoritsch before Stefan Posch added a third shortly after. Ghana pushed forward in search of a response, with Fatawu Issahaku going close after an impressive solo run.

Debuts were handed to Patric Pfeiffer and Marvin Senaya, but Austria continued to dominate. Jordan Ayew pulled one back in the 76th minute with a fine finish from Ibrahim Sulemana’s assist.

However, Carney Chukwuemeka quickly restored Austria’s advantage, and a late goal sealed a comprehensive 5-1 victory for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Source: YEN.com.gh