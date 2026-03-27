Otto Addo has openly addressed who he believes is responsible for Ghana’s humiliating defeat to Austria on Friday evening

His Ghana national football team side suffered a crushing 5-1 loss - their heaviest defeat in 19 years - raising fresh concerns over the team’s direction

Attention now shifts to an even tougher challenge, with a clash against four-time world champions Germany looming on March 30

Ghana's senior men's national team, the Black Stars, endured a difficult night in Vienna, slumping to a 5-1 defeat against Austria in an international friendly at the Ernst Happel Stadium on March 27.

The embarrassing scoreline is the country's heaviest loss since the 5-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia in September 2007, underlining the scale of the setback at a crucial stage of their World Cup preparations.

Austria 5-1 Ghana: Otto Addo Names Who Is to Blame for Heavy Loss. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

How Austria embarrassed Ghana in Vienna

Austria took control midway through the first half when Marcel Sabitzer calmly converted a penalty after a defensive lapse. Ghana never fully recovered from that moment.

After the break, the hosts tightened their grip on the contest. Michael Gregoritsch and Stefan Posch struck in quick succession to stretch the lead to 3-0, reflecting Austria’s dominance in both structure and intensity.

Jordan Ayew briefly gave Ghana something to hold on to with a well-taken goal in the 77th minute.

But any hopes of a late response were quickly shut down as Carney Chukwuemeka and Nicolas Seiwald added two more to complete a commanding win.

Austria 5-1 Ghana: Otto Addo Names Who Is to Blame for Heavy Loss. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Otto Addo points fingers after heavy defeat

Head coach Otto Addo did not shy away from the result, insisting responsibility lies with everyone involved.

"When we win, it's not only about me; it's about the team. Everybody in the technical staff, the players – we all have to take responsibility [for the 5-1 loss to Austria], not only me, and surely we have to do better."

The defeat adds to a worrying run of results. Ghana have now lost to Japan, South Korea and Austria in recent months, all sides bound for the World Cup.

The pattern has exposed familiar issues, particularly in defence, while cohesion and consistency against top-level opposition remain concerns.

These struggles come despite efforts to strengthen the technical bench, with Alain Ravera and Kim Lars Bjorkegren joining as assistants, alongside psychologist Kris Perquy and performance analyst Jose Daniel Martinez Alonso.

Addo guided Ghana to back-to-back qualification, but questions are growing about whether he can push the team to compete at the highest level.

Attention now shifts to Monday’s friendly against Germany. Another setback could deepen the scrutiny, while a strong response may steady belief as the World Cup draws closer.

Austria coach defends Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralf Rangnick backed Otto Addo after Ghana’s 5–1 defeat to Austria.

He insisted the loss was not solely the coach’s fault and suggested Ghana would have struggled regardless of who was in charge.

Source: YEN.com.gh