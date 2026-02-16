Raphinha is set to return from injury ahead of the crucial La Liga clash against Girona, handing Hansi Flick a timely attacking reinforcement

Following Real Madrid’s win against Real Sociedad, the Catalans must beat Girona to avoid losing further ground in the title race

Raphinha notched up 34 goals and 26 assists last season and has already tallied 13 goals and 5 assists this term

Barcelona have been handed a timely fitness boost ahead of their crucial La Liga clash with Girona on Monday, February 16, with star forward Raphinha set to return to action.

The Blaugrana are under pressure to bounce back when they face their Catalan rivals at Estadi Montilivi.

Raphina is set to feature for Barcelona against Girona in a huge injury boost for Hansi Flick. Image credit: Quality Images

Source: Getty Images

Dropped points could prove costly in the title race, especially after Real Madrid’s victory over Real Sociedad pushed Los Blancos ahead in the standings. Barcelona now find themselves chasing and cannot afford another slip-up.

Hansi Flick’s side head into the derby still reeling from a heavy 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, a match in which they sorely missed Raphinha’s presence in attack.

Raphinha to play against Girona

Speaking of Raphinha, the Brazilian winger has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, and his absence has been felt in recent weeks as Barcelona struggled for cutting edge in the final third.

Barcelona's Raphinha. Image credit: Albert Serrer

Source: Getty Images

However, there is renewed optimism at the club. According to Diario SPORT, Raphinha is expected to receive full medical clearance ahead of the Girona encounter after making significant progress in training.

The 27-year-old has trained with the main group for three consecutive sessions and reportedly showed no signs of discomfort, fatigue or lingering fitness concerns.

That development will come as a major relief for Flick and his coaching staff. Raphinha’s dynamism, direct running, and eye for goal make him one of Barcelona’s most influential attackers.

Without him, the team have lacked width and creativity, particularly in high-intensity matches.

Flick might not rush Raphinha

While he is poised to be included in the squad for Monday’s fixture, there is still uncertainty over whether he will start. Barcelona’s medical team and coaching staff may opt for caution, potentially easing him back into competitive action from the bench.

With another league fixture against Levante scheduled for Sunday, the club is keen to avoid any unnecessary risks that could aggravate the injury.

Even so, simply having Raphinha available represents a significant morale boost. His productivity speaks for itself.

During the 2024/25 season, according to Transfermarkt, he delivered an astonishing 34 goals and 26 assists across competitions, underlining his status as one of the team’s most decisive performers.

This term, despite injury interruptions, he has already contributed 13 goals and five assists.

As Barcelona prepare for a must-win derby, Flick will be eager to reintegrate his star winger. With the title race tightening and pressure mounting, Raphinha’s return could not have come at a better time.

When Raphinha missed El Clásico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona faced a major setback ahead of the El Clásico against Real Madrid after Raphinha aggravated his hamstring in training.

The Brazilian winger was subsequently ruled out, missing the high-profile October 2025 clash.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh