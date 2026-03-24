Barcelona targets Julian Alvarez as a successor to aging striker Robert Lewandowski

Atletico Madrid demands millions to initiate negotiations for Alvarez's transfer

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen also emerges as a potential striking option for Barcelona

Reinforcing the centre-forward position has emerged as a key objective for manager Hansi Flick and his reigning La Liga champions, Barcelona.

Although Robert Lewandowski continues to find the net regularly at 37, the Catalan club are aware that the Polish striker is approaching the twilight of his career, with this campaign potentially representing his final season at Camp Nou.

Barcelona eyes Julian Alvarez as Lewandowski's successor. Image credit: Angel Martinez, Eduard Duran/Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

With long-term succession plans already in motion, Barcelona have intensified their hunt for a new leading striker. One player firmly on their radar is Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine international is reportedly viewed internally as a perfect match for the club’s attacking philosophy.

Recent reports also suggest that the forward could consider a move once the FIFA World Cup concludes.

However, securing his signature will be far from straightforward. Atletico Madrid hold a strong negotiating position, and persuading the Spanish capital club to part ways with their star forward would likely require a massive financial outlay.

€80m valuation and Alvarez’s impact at Atletico

Reports from journalist Jose Alvarez on El Chiringuito TV, cited by Barca Universal, indicate that Barcelona would need to submit a bid of at least €80 million just to open negotiations.

Julian Alvarez emerges as a key transfer target for FC Barcelona. Image credit: Marc

Source: Getty Images

The valuation reflects Alvarez’s significance to Atletico and the sizeable €95 million fee they reportedly paid to sign him from Manchester City in 2024.

With the striker under contract until 2030 and discussions over a possible extension ongoing, Atletico have little motivation to sell. For Barcelona, raising the required funds could involve difficult decisions.

The club may need to sell two or three important players to balance the books if they decide to pursue the deal.

According to reports, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado, and Ronald Araujo have all been mentioned as possible departures should the club press ahead with a move for Alvarez.

Julian Alvarez's stats

Statistics from Transfermarkt highlight the Argentine’s influence. In the 2025/26 season, Alvarez has recorded 17 goals and nine assists in 44 matches across all competitions for Atletico.

The former River Plate forward enjoyed an even stronger campaign the previous year, producing 29 goals and eight assists in 57 appearances, underlining his clinical finishing and value to coach Diego Simeone’s side.

Since arriving from Manchester City two years ago, Alvarez has amassed 42 goals and 13 assists in 92 outings for Atletico.

Osimhen on Barcelona's radar

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also monitoring other striking options. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Spanish giants are considering a summer move for Victor Osimhen, who currently plays for Galatasaray and impressed with the Nigeria national football team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Napoli striker has established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable forwards, having claimed the Serie A Golden Boot during the 2022/23 campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh