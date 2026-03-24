Federico Chiesa has left the Italy national football team camp before the crucial play-off vs the Northern Ireland national football team

Injuries and limited minutes at Liverpool FC continue to affect the form of the winger, who was tipped for greatness

Italy, managed by former international Gennaro Gattuso, must win the play-off to keep their 2026 World Cup hopes alive

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Federico Chiesa has left the Italy national football team camp ahead of a decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification play-off against Northern Ireland.

Sixteen European nations are competing in the UEFA second-round qualification play-offs, which will determine the final four teams that will join the 12 sides already qualified for the expanded 2026 World Cup tournament.

Federico Chiesa leaves Italy camp ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland. Image credit: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket, Claudio Villa - FIGC

Source: Getty Images

The four-time world champions are scheduled to face Northern Ireland’s Green and White Army at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Thursday, March 26, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.

According to ESPN, the winner of the Path A semi-final will progress to the Path A final, where they will meet the victor of the clash between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That decisive match is set to take place on March 31, with either the Cardiff Stadium in Cardiff or Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica hosting the final game.

For Italy, the upcoming fixtures represent a significant test as they attempt to secure their place at the 2026 global tournament.

However, Chiesa will not be part of the squad tasked with navigating this crucial stage of qualification.

Liverpool's Federico Chiesa continues to struggle with his fitness. Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi

Source: Getty Images

Why was Chiesa sent home?

Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso explained that the decision was made after discussions between the player and the technical staff.

As GOAL reported, the manager revealed that the winger had been dealing with minor physical concerns and ultimately felt he was not in the right condition to contribute to the squad during such an important period.

Gattuso indicated that it would have been unnecessary for the player to remain with the team under those circumstances.

He also acknowledged that readiness for major matches involves both physical and mental factors, noting that not every player approaches situations in the same way.

Once it became clear that Chiesa had doubts about his preparedness, the coaching staff opted to allow him to return home, with the decision made mutually between both parties.

A look at Federico Chiesa's struggles

Chiesa’s absence from the play-off squad further reflects the dramatic downturn in a career that once appeared destined for even greater heights.

The winger was a key figure during Italy’s triumphant campaign at UEFA Euro 2020, where his energetic performances and attacking quality played a crucial role in the nation’s success.

However, the years since that memorable triumph have proven challenging for the former Juventus FC star. His time at Liverpool FC has been particularly difficult, largely due to recurring injuries and limited opportunities on the pitch.

During the ongoing 2025–26 season, Chiesa has struggled to establish himself in the Liverpool squad. Across 32 appearances in all competitions, he has accumulated just 673 minutes of playing time, according to Transfermarkt.

The winger has managed only one start in the Premier League and has scored two goals during the campaign.

As a result of these struggles with form and fitness, Chiesa has not featured for Italy since UEFA Euro 2024.

With competition for places intensifying and his playing time at club level remaining limited, his immediate future with the Azzurri appears increasingly uncertain.

2026 World Cup qualified teams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the full list of countries that have secured their World Cup qualification, set to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The list included reigning champions Argentina, five-time winners Brazil, England, Ghana, and two-time champions France.

Source: YEN.com.gh