Argentina have been dealt a major blow ahead of the 2026 World Cup following a heartbreaking injury to Joaquin Panichelli

The Argentina forward, who plays for RC Strasbourg, sustained the injury while on international duty during preparations for their upcoming friendlies

Panichelli’s setback comes just weeks after Valentín Carboni suffered a similar injury, compounding concerns within the squad

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Argentina’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup have taken a serious hit after a fresh injury blow ruled out one of their most in-form attackers before the tournament even begins.

Red-hot Joaquin Panichelli suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his right knee during training, a setback that not only sidelines him for upcoming fixtures but also ends his hopes of making Argentina’s World Cup squad.

Joaquin Panichelli's dreams of playing at the 2026 World Cup suffered a major blow after tearing his ACL. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Joaquin Panichelli suffers World Cup setback

The injury occurred during Argentina’s final training session ahead of their friendly against Mauritania at La Bombonera on March 27, as cited by One Football.

Medical reports later confirmed the damage, with the striker facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

For Panichelli, the timing could not be worse. The 23-year-old had been enjoying a breakout season with RC Strasbourg, emerging as one of the standout performers in Ligue 1.

He had just scored a brace in his last outing before linking up with the national team and currently tops the scoring chart with 16 goals in 23 matches, according to Transfermarkt.

His form had caught the attention of head coach Lionel Scaloni, who was seriously considering him for the World Cup.

Instead, the Córdoba-born forward now faces a long road to recovery. His heartbreaking injury has not gone unnoticed among fans, who shared their frustration and sympathy online.

@potam1304 wrote:

"He was having an outstanding season at Strasbourg."

@Chikezie03 added:

"A painful thing for players. Missing out on the biggest tournament because of injury."

@specialsimeon41 bemoaned:

"Sad news, he's in form for the World Cup and then this injury, get well soon champ."

For Panichelli the injury seems to be déjà vu. He experienced the same setback two years ago, adding another layer of frustration at a crucial stage of his career.

Having made his senior debut last year against Angola, Panichelli looked set to be part of Argentina’s next chapter. That momentum has now been halted, at least for the time being.

Argentina's World Cup defence begins with a game against Algeria on June 17, 2026. Photo by Jose Jordan.

Source: Getty Images

Argentina's injury crisis deepens ahead of WC

Panichelli’s injury follows closely on the heels of another major setback for Argentina.

Racing Club forward Valentín Carboni also suffered a serious knee injury during national team training last month.

Carboni sustained a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament along with a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee, ruling him out for an extended period.

Despite the setbacks, Argentina still boast depth in attack, giving Scaloni options as he reshapes his squad ahead of the tournament.

But losing two promising forwards in quick succession is far from ideal as the defending champions gear up to defend their crown.

Ghana's Salisu set to miss World Cup

In a similar publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 World Cup after Mohammed Salisu picked up a season-ending knee injury in January.

His club confirmed he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a game against Olympique Lyonnais.

Source: YEN.com.gh