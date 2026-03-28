Otto Addo calls for quick regrouping after Ghana’s heavy defeat, stressing the need for immediate analysis and improvement

The coach highlights tactical and mental lapses, urging players to stay focused, rebuild confidence, and correct mistakes ahead of the next match

Addo remains confident Ghana can bounce back and compete strongly against Germany despite limited preparation time

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has called for an immediate response from his side after their heavy 5–1 defeat to Austria ahead of their next game against Germany.

Speaking after the match at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Addo admitted the result was disappointing but emphasized that his role goes beyond the scoreline, stressing the need for quick reflection and recovery.

Otto Addo confident Ghana will improve against Germany

Source: Twitter

“This is my job. I try to give the boys a positive result all the time even in the midst of defeat. We have to analyse this game well, even though we have little time,” he said.

He added that the team must urgently fix its weaknesses.

“Tomorrow we will talk about some things. We have to improve them. We have to improve them quickly. I know that the team has the quality to keep up with Germany.”

Addo acknowledged that time is limited but insisted a thorough review is necessary, pointing to both tactical and mental mistakes as key factors behind the defeat. He called for stronger belief and concentration within the squad.

“There were a lot of things wrong today. We have to learn a lot. We have to learn from the head. We have to trust ourselves. We have to play our game. And it's clear that we need to talk about things, things that have gone wrong tonight. But I have to work with the guys to keep up, that they have a good mindset, and that they will be focused on the next match.”

Andre Ayew was among the goal scorers as Ghana shared the spoils with Germany at the 2014 World Cup on June 21, 2014, in Fortaleza, Brazil. Photo by Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Looking ahead to the clash with Germany in Stuttgart on Monday, March 30, Addo expressed confidence that his side can bounce back.

Despite the setback, he maintained that the team has the quality to compete at that level—provided they correct their mistakes and approach the game with renewed discipline and confidence.

“So, we're going to talk about that. And I know that we can do well against Germany, and we also have to get that into our heads. So, in this respect, I'm proud of the team,” he concluded.

The Black Stars will face Germany in Stuttgart with kick-off scheduled for 18:45 GMT, as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The international friendly on March 30, 2026, serves as a key build-up match for the tournament and adds to a history of competitive meetings between the two nations, including their 2–2 draw at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The fixture also reflects long-standing sporting, academic, and diplomatic ties, with Germany supporting Ghana’s development in areas such as energy and employment.

Otto Addo points fingers after heavy defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo addressed who he believes is responsible for Ghana’s heavy defeat to Austria.

His side lost 5-1 raising fresh concerns about the team’s direction.

Source: YEN.com.gh