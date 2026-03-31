Ghana Football Association have begun talks with Walid Regragui after sacking Otto Addo just 72 days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana’s decision followed a poor run of results, including defeats to Germany and Austria, and failure to qualify for AFCON

Walid Regragui emerges as a top target after leading Morocco to a historic World Cup semi-final run in 2022

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The Ghana Football Association has opened talks with Walid Regragui as it searches for a replacement for Otto Addo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana parted ways with Addo just 72 days before the start of the tournament, following a poor run of results.

Otto Addo sacked as GFA open talks with Walid Regragui over Black Stars job

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars, who are set to face England on June 23 in the group stage, took the decision after suffering four consecutive defeats.

The dismissal also comes after Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations despite boasting top talents such as Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus.

Ghana were beaten 2–1 by Germany in Stuttgart, just days after a heavy 5–1 defeat to Austria on Friday. That run of losses ultimately brought an end to Addo’s second spell in charge.

In a statement, the FA confirmed:

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have parted ways with the head coach of the senior men’s national team, Otto Addo, effective immediately. The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

No further details were provided regarding the reasons for the decision or his successor.

The defeat to Germany marked Ghana’s fifth consecutive loss in friendly matches, underlining the team’s struggles in recent months.

Otto Addo sacked as GFA open talks with Walid Regragui over Black Stars job

Source: Getty Images

GFA targets Regragui to replace Otto Addo

Attention has now turned to a replacement, with the FA intensifying its search. According to reports by Sporty FM, talks have already begun with Regragui over the possibility of taking charge ahead of the World Cup.

Regragui stepped down as Morocco head coach three weeks ago following disagreements with the national federation.

Appointed in 2022, he led Morocco to a historic run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, guiding the Atlas Lions to the semi-finals in Qatar and becoming the first African coach to achieve that feat.

More recently, at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Morocco, he guided his side to the final after an impressive campaign that left a lasting impression on fans.

Five possible replacements for coach Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh has looked at five possible candidates who could step in should the GFA decide to crack the whip on Otto Addo's tenure.

Doubts about Otto Addo’s tactical direction grew louder after Ghana’s heavy loss to Austria on Friday, March 27, a performance that left the team outplayed in every department.

The Black Stars were second best from start to finish, raising fresh concerns about whether the current technical setup can compete with elite opposition at the 2026 World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh