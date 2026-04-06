Concerns are mounting over Mohammed Kudus’ delayed return from a hamstring injury as the 2025/26 Premier League season nears its end

The Black Stars attacker has been sidelined since the start of the year, with his last appearance coming against Sunderland on January 4

A prominent Ghanaian journalist based in the United Kingdom has now shed light on the reasons behind Kudus’ prolonged absence

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Mohammed Kudus’s injury layoff has been longer than expected, with the attacker now sidelined for over three months after suffering a hamstring problem in January.

The Tottenham Hotspur star has missed 16 matches and counting, as concerns grow over his fitness with the season nearing its final stretch and the 2026 World Cup fast approaching.

Mohammed Kudus is taking long to recover from his hamstring injury. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Why Kudus is taking long to recover

Kudus picked up the injury on January 4 during a Premier League clash against Sunderland, which ended 1-1.

Early signs suggested he would return after the March international break, but recovery has proven slower than anticipated.

He has now been out for 97 days, with Spurs struggling in his absence. The club has managed just three wins in 16 matches during that period, highlighting his importance to the side.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel. According to Transfermarkt, Kudus is expected to return around April 10, potentially setting up a comeback against Sunderland just two days later – the same side he was facing when he sustained the injury.

However, that timeline remains flexible as the player continues to manage his recovery carefully.

UK-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman has provided insight into the delay, explaining that caution has been key.

"Kudus is almost back from injury, but I have been told that he is being careful with his hamstring injury. If he comes back too early and it pops, he is out of the World Cup, so he has to be very careful. But he wants to play at the World Cup and he is taking his time."

Below is Rahman's explainer, as shared on X:

The careful approach is no surprise given the nature of hamstring injuries.

According to Cleveland Clinic, hamstring injuries are among the most common in football and often require a gradual return to full intensity to avoid setbacks.

How World Cup influences Kudus’ recovery plan

For Kudus, whose game relies on pace, sharp turns and explosive movement, the risk is even greater.

Any rushed comeback could lead to a relapse and potentially rule him out of the 2026 World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus remains one of the key players for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup despite his long injury absence. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

That reality is shaping his decision-making. With Ghana preparing for the global tournament, the focus is not just on returning quickly but on returning fully fit.

Spurs, now under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi after a managerial change, are also keen to avoid any long-term damage.

For now, patience remains the priority. Kudus may be close, but both player and club understand that the bigger picture matters more than a rushed return.

Kudus insists he's the strongest player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus claims he is the best in the world in a specific aspect of the game.

Despite his impressive stats and flair, he insists his greatest strength lies in his physical power.

Source: YEN.com.gh