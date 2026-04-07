The first-ever white card in football was shown during a 2023 match between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, leaving fans surprised by the unusual decision

Unlike yellow and red cards, the white card is used to recognise and reward acts of fair play, such as the quick response of medical staff during an on-field emergency

Although introduced in Portugal, the initiative has not yet been adopted globally, with International Football Association Board yet to include it in the official Laws of the Game

Did you know a white card was first shown in a football match in 2023 during a clash between Portuguese rivals Sporting Lisbon and Benfica?

With yellow and red cards long established in the game, the introduction of a white card left many fans surprised and puzzled.

Referee made history by issuing football’s first-ever white card

Source: Twitter

The moment came shortly before half-time in a women’s fixture in Portugal, with Benfica leading 3-0 when the referee produced the white card in the same manner as a traditional booking.

It marked the first-ever use of the card in football, sparking widespread confusion and debate at the time.

What is the white card used for?

The white card serves a very different purpose from yellow and red cards. In this instance, it was reported that someone in the dugout had suddenly fallen ill late in the first half, prompting medical staff from both teams to rush to assist.

After the situation was handled, the referee displayed the white card, this time to applause from fans inside the Estadio da Luz. Unlike disciplinary cards, the white card is intended to recognise and reward acts of fair play and sportsmanship.

Introduced as part of a new initiative in Portugal, the card aims to promote ethical behaviour in football. On this occasion, it was awarded to the medical teams for their swift and professional response to the emergency.

The concept offers immediate recognition for positive actions during a match, something rarely acknowledged in real time within the sport.

Why hasn’t it become common?

The white card was introduced alongside other modern changes in football, such as concussion substitutions and extended stoppage time, which were notably seen during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, two years on, its use remains limited. While the Portuguese Football Federation implemented the initiative domestically, the International Football Association Board has yet to formally include it in the Laws of the Game.

According to Portugal’s National Plan for Ethics in Sport (PNED), “The aim of the card is to recognise, highlight and reward ethically relevant attitudes and behaviour of practitioners, coaches, managers and spectators.”

As it stands, there is no strict guideline on when referees should issue a white card, leaving its application open to interpretation.

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FIFA has announced new regulations set to be introduced this summer, which could significantly influence matches on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh