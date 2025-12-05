Ghana’s thrilling but turbulent 2022 World Cup run shows exactly what the Black Stars must fix ahead of the 2026 draw

Mohammed Kudus’s breakout on the world stage remains a powerful sign of what Ghana’s next generation can deliver in North America

Defensive lapses and wasted chances in Qatar still haunt the Black Stars, but those lessons can become Ghana’s secret weapon for 2026

A Ghanaian football agent has urged the Black Stars to shine at the 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

As the Black Stars await their fate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on December 5, reflections on their 2022 campaign in Qatar feel more relevant than ever.

Ghana’s run in Group H in 2022 was a blend of promise, heartbreak, and valuable lessons that should shape expectations for the next global showpiece.

What the Black Stars learned from Qatar with Otto Addo ahead of the 2026 World Cup draw. Image credit: GhanaFA, FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup

According to FIFA, Ghana entered the 2022 tournament as the lowest-ranked team, but far from the weakest. Their opening match against Portugal set the tone for a dramatic campaign. After a cautious first half, the Black Stars grew into the game, with André Ayew equalising in the second half.

However, two quick Portuguese goals exposed defensive gaps that proved costly. Osman Bukari’s late strike brought hope, but Ghana ultimately fell 3–2 in a match that showed both attacking potential and tactical naivety.

The second match against South Korea restored belief. According to Sky Sports, Ghana delivered one of the tournament’s most thrilling victories, winning 3–2 in a pulsating encounter. Mohammed Salisu’s opener and Mohammed Kudus’ brace showcased the team’s attacking brilliance.

According to the BBC, even after South Korea fought back with two quick headers, Ghana refused to crumble. Kudus’ composed finish proved decisive, cementing him as the breakout African star of the tournament.

Yet the decisive group match against Uruguay reopened old wounds. A missed André Ayew penalty early in the game shifted momentum, and Uruguay punished Ghana’s hesitancy with two Giorgian de Arrascaeta goals.

The Black Stars pushed for a response but fell short, exiting the tournament at the group stage. Finishing bottom of Group H with three points, Ghana’s campaign was a reminder of the fine margins at the highest level.

What Ghana can learn for 2026

As the team heads into the 2026 World Cup, the Black Stars must tighten their defence. Conceding seven goals in three matches remains one of the biggest concerns from 2022. Defensive concentration and tactical discipline will be key if Ghana hopes to reach the knockouts in 2026.

Equally important is clinical finishing. Missed chances, especially the penalty against Uruguay, proved costly for Otto Addo's men. Ghana’s attack has the talent, from Mohammed Kudus to Antoine Semenyo and emerging young stars, but composure in decisive moments must improve.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo (left) and Mohammed Kudus (right). Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Twitter

Ghanaian agent backs Ghana for 2026 glory

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football agent Mahmud Abdula has backed the Black Stars to learn from their 2022 World Cup mistakes ahead of the 2026 tournament.

“The 2022 World Cup was painful, but it was also a turning point. This young Black Stars team now understands what it takes at the highest level, and if they build on those lessons with discipline and belief, Ghana can be a real force at the 2026 World Cup.”

Details about 2026 World Cup draw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on everything fans need to know about the 2026 World Cup draw, as Otto Addo's Black Stars await their fate.

This included outlining the full rules, regulations, and seeding procedures that will determine how the 48 teams are grouped across the expanded tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh