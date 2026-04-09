A supercomputer has predicted the likely winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League following the quarter-final first-leg matches

With everything still to play for, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG would all feel confident after securing advantages

The decisive second-leg fixtures are scheduled for April 14 and 15 as the race to Budapest for this year’s final gathers momentum

Opta’s supercomputer has offered an early glimpse into how this season’s UEFA Champions League title race could unfold following the conclusion of the quarter-final first-leg games.

With the margins still tight and momentum shifting across ties, the data model has placed Arsenal as early favourites to lift the trophy, adding another layer of intrigue ahead of the decisive return fixtures.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are the early favourites to win the 2026/27 Champions League title, according to Opta's supercomputer. Photos by Aitor Alcalde, Claudio Lavenia - UEFA and Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts 2025/2026 Champions League winner

Arsenal’s narrow win away to Sporting CP has strengthened their position both on the pitch and in the projections.

According to Sky Sports, Kai Havertz struck late to secure a 1-0 advantage, with goalkeeper David Raya playing a key role in preserving the lead.

Watch Arsenal's narrow win over Sporting on YouTube:

Despite recent domestic setbacks, the Gunners now have a clear path, as avoiding defeat at the Emirates would see them reach back-to-back semi-finals.

Opta has given them a 36.69% chance of going all the way and winning a first Champions League title.

Bayern Munich are also well placed after a statement result at the Bernabéu.

Goals from Luis Díaz and Harry Kane secured a first win in Madrid in 25 years against Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé scored what proved to be a consolation, with Bayern now given a 29.11% chance of winning the title.

Watch Bayern's 2-1 win over Real Madrid, as shared on YouTube:

PSG and Atletico boost semi-final hopes

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain took control of their tie against Liverpool with a convincing first-leg performance.

Goals from Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia underlined their attacking quality.

Opta gives them an 87.84% chance of progressing and a 16.22% chance of retaining the title.

Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to see off Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals and book a spot in the last four. Photo by Stuart Franklin - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid also made a statement, beating FC Barcelona 2-0 at Camp Nou.

It was their first away win there since 2006.

Julián Álvarez opened the scoring with a fine free kick before Alexander Sørloth added a late second.

Watch Alvarez's free-kick vs Barca, as shared on X:

Atletico are now given a 74.92% chance of reaching the semi-finals, although their chances of winning the competition stand at 6.77%.

For the rest, the numbers are less encouraging: Real Madrid sit at 2.67%, Liverpool at 1.83%, Barcelona at 5.21% and Sporting at 1.50%.

With the second legs set for April 14 and 15, the picture can still change quickly.

For now, Arsenal lead the race, but the competition remains wide open as the road to the final in Budapest continues.

EPL guaranteed 5 spots in UCL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Premier League is guaranteed at least five spots in the 2026/27 Champions League.

Underlining England’s growing influence in Europe, an additional slot was added on April 7 after Arsenal's win over Sporting.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh