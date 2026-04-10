Ghana’s Under 15 girls have been crowned champions of the 2026 CAF African Schools Football Championship

The Black Damsels defeated Burkina Faso in the final to secure the title for the second consecutive edition

Winners in both the boys’ and girls’ categories receive significant prize money, underlining the competition’s growing importance

Ghana’s Black Damsels have been crowned champions of the 2026 CAF African Schools Football Championship after a dramatic final victory in Zimbabwe.

The Under-15 girls held their nerve to beat the Burkina Faso national under-15 team 10-9 on penalties after a tense goalless draw, sealing back-to-back titles in the competition.

Ghana Wins CAF African Football Schools Championship, Set to Earn $300,000

Source: Twitter

Ghana edge Burkina to retain title

The final was a tightly contested affair, with both sides cancelling each other out over 40 minutes of intense football.

Having lost to the same opponents in the group stage, Ghana showed resilience to force the game into a shootout.

In the end, it came down to sudden death. The Damsels kept their composure to edge Burkina Faso and complete a hard-fought revenge mission.

Their route to the final underlined their quality. Ghana opened their campaign with a commanding 6-0 win over Guinea before securing a 2-1 victory against Tanzania.

A narrow 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in their final group game did little damage, as they progressed to the semi-finals.

There, they beat Zambia by a lone goal to set up a rematch in the final.

CAF AFSC: How much Ghana earned

Beyond the trophy, Ghana’s triumph comes with a significant financial reward.

The Damsels, winners of the tournament, receive $300,000, while Burkina Faso takes home $200,000 as runners-up. Third-place teams each earn $150,000.

CAF has made it clear that the prize money is reserved for development, with funds directed into grassroots football and education projects.

The competition itself continues to grow in stature. Launched in 2022 by Patrice Motsepe in Maputo, the CAF African Schools Football Championship has engaged more than 1.9 million young players across 46 countries.

For Ghana’s Black Damsels, this latest success is not just about silverware. It is another sign of a promising future taking shape at the grassroots level.

Source: YEN.com.gh