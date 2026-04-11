Two fresh contenders, including a former West Ham manager, have emerged in the race to become the next Black Stars coach

The Ghana Football Association is expected to announce a new appointment in the coming days following the dismissal of Otto Addo

With just two months to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ghana remains the only qualified nation yet to name a head coach

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Ghana’s search for a new Black Stars head coach has taken another turn, with fresh names entering the frame as the clock ticks toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to settle on a successor to Otto Addo, and pressure continues to build with the tournament drawing closer.

In the latest development, two new contenders have emerged, adding further intrigue to an already crowded race.

Former West Ham Manager Among 2 New Names for Black Stars Coaching Job. Photos by Arfa Griffiths and Christian Bruna.

Source: Getty Images

2 new names enter Ghana coaching race

According to reports by 3Sports, former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilić is now under consideration.

The 57-year-old, who last worked with Al Fateh in Saudi Arabia, brings a wealth of experience from Europe and Asia.

Known for his energetic presence on the touchline, he prefers an attacking approach and often sets up his teams in a 4-2-3-1 shape, a system that could appeal to many Ghanaian supporters.

Alongside Bilić, Tom Saintfiet has also stepped into the conversation. The current Mali boss is no stranger to the role, having previously expressed interest before Addo’s appointment.

During a visit to Ghana for World Cup qualifiers, he made it clear that his ambition to lead the Black Stars remains alive.

Saintfiet’s deep understanding of African football and his success with The Gambia strengthen his case.

His familiarity with the terrain could prove valuable as Ghana looks to steady the ship after a difficult run of results.

Their inclusion adds to a growing shortlist following Addo’s exit, which came after four straight defeats.

Former West Ham Manager Among 2 New Names for Black Stars Coaching Job. Photo by Jan Kruger - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz leads shortlist as GFA delays decision

Despite the new entries, Carlos Queiroz is believed to be leading the race.

The experienced tactician has handled national teams across different continents and remains a strong favourite within decision-making circles.

Other Portuguese names such as Paulo Bento and Fernando Santos are also being considered, highlighting the federation’s focus on experience at the highest level.

The GFA Executive Council met on Friday, April 10, to deliberate on the team’s technical direction but failed to reach a conclusion.

Another meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 13, where a final decision is expected to be made.

With just weeks to the World Cup, Ghana remains the only qualified nation without a head coach.

The delay raises concerns about preparation, team structure and tactical clarity.

For the Black Stars, the next appointment is not just important, it could define their entire campaign on the global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh