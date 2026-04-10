Black Stars have been tipped to make a strong impact at the 2026 World Cup despite major setbacks off the pitch

Ex-Ghana star Dan Owusu believes Ghana’s squad has enough quality and depth to compete in North America

DR Congo produced a huge performance to win a crucial FIFA intercontinental playoff to qualify for the World Cup

Morocco and Senegal form part of a 10-nation African lineup for the upcoming tournament

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Ten African nations have officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after the Democratic Republic of Congo sealed a dramatic inter-confederation playoff victory over Jamaica to complete the continent’s lineup for the global showpiece.

A blend of grit, class, and tactical discipline defined Africa’s qualification campaign, with the continent producing nine automatic qualifiers and one playoff winner.

10 African countries will compete at the World Cup for the first time during the 2026 tournament in North America. Image credit: Black Stars, FIFA

Source: Getty Images

One debutant also headlines the historic list as Africa prepares for a strong representation in the expanded 48-team tournament across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil has compiled the full list of the 10 African teams that have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in the order they advanced.

African countries qualified for 2026 World Cup

1. Morocco

Morocco were the first African nation to seal qualification after a dominant campaign in Group E. According to ESPN, the Atlas Lions finished with a perfect 24 points from eight matches, underlining their status as one of Africa’s most consistent sides.

Under ex-manager Walid Regragui, they combined defensive discipline with attacking flair, led by stars like Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech.

Morocco would look to repeat their 2022 World Cup heroics in this year's edition. Image credit: FIFA-BR Images

Source: Getty Images

2. Tunisia

Next up was Tunisia, topping the CAF qualifying Group H with 28 points from 10 matches, continuing their reputation for consistency and tactical organisation.

The Carthage Eagles once again relied on defensive structure and disciplined team play to cruise through qualification.

3. Egypt

Led by Mohamed Salah, Egypt secured qualification with a commanding 3–0 win over Djibouti. Salah scored twice to guide the Pharaohs to another World Cup appearance, blending experience and attacking efficiency.

4. Algeria

Algeria also booked their place with a convincing 3–0 win over Somalia. Mohamed Amoura and Riyad Mahrez starred as Les Fennecs returned to the global stage in style.

5. Ghana

The Black Stars then qualified after a hard-fought 1–0 win over Comoros on October 12, 2025, with Mohammed Kudus scoring the decisive goal in Accra. Sadly, the Tottenham winger is now a major doubt for Ghana's World Cup campaign.

Under the guidance of former boss Otto Addo, Ghana finished top of Group I with 23 points, sealing the West African nation's fifth World Cup appearance and sparking renewed optimism among fans.

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, former Ghana international Dan Owusu expressed confidence in the Black Stars’ chances of making an impact in North America, insisting they can still perform strongly despite currently being without a head coach and amid injury concerns surrounding Mohammed Kudus.

'' I think the Black Stars still have what it takes to make an impact at the 2026 World Cup in North America, even without a head coach at the moment and despite injury concerns around key player Mohammed Kudus,'' Mahama said.

6. Cape Verde

Remarkably, debutants Cape Verde made history with a 3-0 win over Eswatini to secure their first-ever World Cup qualification.

The Blue Sharks became one of the smallest nations ever to reach the tournament, marking a landmark moment for African football.

7. South Africa

Also, South Africa returned to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 after a dominant 3-0 victory over Rwanda. A strong Orlando Pirates core powered Bafana Bafana to qualification in emphatic fashion.

8. Senegal

Senegal continued their strong era with a 4-0 win over Mauritania. Sadio Mané led the charge with a brace as the Teranga Lions secured another World Cup berth in commanding style.

9. Ivory Coast

Three-time African champions Ivory Coast topped Group F after a 3-0 win over Kenya. Goals from Franck Kessié, Yan Diomande, and Amad Diallo ensured a dominant finish to their qualifying campaign.

10. DR Congo

Completing the list, DR Congo secured Africa’s final World Cup slot after defeating Jamaica in the inter-confederation playoff on March 31 in Mexico.

The victory marked a historic breakthrough, as the Leopards clinched their return to football’s biggest stage through the playoff pathway.

48 qualified teams for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA has confirmed that 48 nations have secured their places at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, with global giants such as Argentina and Brazil among the early qualifiers for the tournament in North America.

Source: YEN.com.gh