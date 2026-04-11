Mohammed Kudus suffers a fresh injury setback at Tottenham Hotspur, putting his 2026 World Cup participation in serious doubt

Andre Ayew emerges as a strong candidate for a Black Stars recall, bringing experience and leadership as a potential replacement

The GFA is set to appoint a new head coach, a decision that could influence Ayew’s return ahead of Ghana’s Group L campaign

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Ghana veteran Andre Ayew could be in line for a dramatic return to the Black Stars following a major injury setback to Mohammed Kudus that now puts his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in serious doubt.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on Thursday that the 25-year-old midfielder has suffered a setback in his recovery from a quad injury picked up in January.

Why Andre Ayew’s Black Stars Return Is Now More Likely

Source: Getty Images

The club revealed that he will undergo further specialist assessment and may require surgery.

The development has raised significant concerns over Kudus’s availability for the World Cup, with just over two months remaining before Ghana’s opening match against Panama on June 17.

Kudus has been a key figure in Ghana’s attack, and his possible absence would leave a major creative gap in the squad.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the Black Stars are currently without a permanent head coach following the dismissal of Otto Addo after the March friendlies, although a new appointment is expected within days.

Ayew, Ghana’s most-capped player, has been on the fringes of the national team since March 2024, with former coach Addo opting to prioritise younger players.

Despite that, the 36-year-old has remained active and recently scored his first goal for Dutch side NAC Breda, demonstrating that he still has the ability to compete at a high level.

His vast experience, which includes appearances at multiple World Cups and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, could prove crucial if Kudus is ultimately ruled out.

Ayew’s leadership and versatility across the forward line make him a strong emergency option for whoever is appointed as the next head coach.

Although his potential return has sparked debate among fans and pundits, Kudus’s injury setback has strengthened the argument for recalling him.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to announce a new head coach by Monday, a decision that could open the door for Ayew’s inclusion.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England national team, Croatia national team, and Panama national team. The Black Stars will begin their campaign on June 17 in Toronto.

Source: YEN.com.gh