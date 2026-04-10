Mohammed Kudus is facing a race against time to be fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering another injury setback

The Tottenham Hotspur star has not featured since picking up a hamstring injury against Sunderland on January 4

With surgery potentially ruling him out of the tournament, an alternative recovery route – horse placenta treatment – could offer a glimmer of hope

Mohammed Kudus’ race to be fit for the 2026 World Cup has taken an unexpected twist, with talk of an unconventional treatment gaining traction as his recovery stalls.

The Ghana international now faces a defining period, with injury concerns threatening to derail his chances of featuring on football’s biggest stage.

Horse Placenta Treatment: Can Serbian Doctor Cure Mohammed Kudus Before World Cup?. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus likely to miss the World Cup

Tottenham confirmed the setback in an official statement, revealing the extent of the issue that has kept the forward out for months.

"We can confirm that Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback in his return from injury. The Ghana international forward suffered a significant quad injury during our Premier League fixture against Sunderland in January.

"He had returned to team training during the past week; however, he will now require further specialist review and, potentially, surgery."

The update leaves Kudus standing at a crossroads. A surgical procedure could sideline him for as long as six months, a timeline that would almost certainly end his World Cup hopes.

Medical expert Jorge Chahla notes that recovery from such injuries often stretches across that period, depending on severity.

The timing could hardly be worse. Ghana is already navigating uncertainty following the exit of Otto Addo, and losing one of their key attacking threats would deepen the crisis.

Kudus, who has battled recurring quad and hamstring problems, now finds himself in a race against the clock.

Yet amid the concern, a glimmer of hope has emerged from an unlikely source. An alternative method, widely debated but previously used by elite athletes, has resurfaced as a possible solution.

Horse Placenta Treatment: Can Serbian Doctor Cure Mohammed Kudus Before World Cup? Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Can the horse placenta doctor cure Kudus?

The treatment, linked to Serbian therapist Marijana Kovačević, involves the use of a gel derived from natural substances, often associated with horse placenta.

Though controversial, it has built a reputation for delivering rapid recovery in certain cases.

Ghanaian fans may remember its most famous success story. Asamoah Gyan once turned to the same specialist ahead of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations after being ruled out for weeks with a hamstring injury.

Remarkably, he returned to action within hours, as noted by Graphic Sports.

"When she administered the concoction, I thought she was going to allow me some days to recuperate. To my surprise, she told me to start sprinting after just four hours, and I said to myself, 'This lady must either be crazy or a witch.'

"I hesitantly started to sprint, and I couldn't understand how I managed to do it without any difficulties. I must admit I'm really grateful to this woman."

Kovacevic, however, insists the method is non-invasive on her website.

She describes it as “regeneration of damaged muscular tissue with hand massage using a roller and original gel consisting of different naturally active substances in an electromagnetic field that occurs by using a flow of high-frequency electricity on damaged tissue during which the skin remains intact. The process acts non-invasive on the patient without any contradictions and allergic reactions.”

She adds that all substances used are “completely natural and are safe for any type of anti-doping test".

Her client list includes global stars such as Novak Djokovic, Michael Essien and Alexis Sánchez, reinforcing belief in the method despite lingering scepticism in medical circles.

For Kudus, the decision could define his immediate future. With time slipping away and conventional options offering no guarantees, the choice between surgery and an alternative path may ultimately determine whether he makes the trip to the World Cup or watches from afar.

Resurfaced prophecy warning Kudus drops

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a resurfaced prophecy about Mohammed Kudus has deepened concern after his recovery setback.

In a July 8, 2025 video, Prophet Clement Testimony said he was spiritually led to warn him about a possible transfer decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh