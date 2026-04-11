Mohammed Kudus faces a defining year as injury setbacks, relegation fears, and a World Cup scare threaten to derail his career in 2026

From surgery concerns to Tottenham’s relegation battle, Kudus could be heading into one of the most painful seasons of his career

With club struggles mounting and his Ghana World Cup dream at risk, the 25-year-old faces intense pressure and uncertainty in 2026

There is no definite date for Kudus to return to competitive football action as J.E Sarpong backs him to bounce back stronger

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a potentially devastating one for Mohammed Kudus, with the Ghanaian winger facing three major setbacks that could define his career trajectory.

After enduring a difficult spell with injury setbacks at Tottenham Hotspur, concerns are now growing that his struggles could extend far beyond club football and into the international stage.

Mohammed Kudus’ future hangs in the balance as injury issues and Tottenham’s relegation struggle threaten his 2026 ambitions. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Kudus set to miss rest of 2025/26 season

The first major worry centres on his fitness and availability for the remainder of the 2025/26 Premier League season. According to Flashscore data, Kudus has been sidelined since January 4, 2026.

As Tottenham confirmed on Thursday, he may require surgery to fully correct the persistent injury problem.

That operation could rule him out for the rest of the campaign, leaving Tottenham without one of their key attacking threats during a crucial period of their season.

The timing could hardly be worse, as Spurs are already fighting for survival in the Premier League standings. Sitting 18th with 30 points from 31 matches and only eight games remaining, the North London club is deep in relegation trouble.

If they fail to recover, Mohammed Kudus could also suffer a Premier League relegation in his debut season with the club. Such an outcome would be a major blow for both player and team, compounding an already difficult campaign.

Kudus's 2026 World Cup dream in jeopardy

Beyond domestic struggles, the biggest fear surrounding Kudus is the possibility of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Ghana. With 13 goals in 46 caps for the Black Stars, the Nima-born footballer is one of the team's most crucial players, and missing him in North America can be costly.

Mohammed Kudus could miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup through injury. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Indeed, it has been a challenging year for the 25-year-old, with injuries disrupting his rhythm and raising concerns among supporters across Ghana.

Many fans continue to hope for positive updates, but uncertainty remains over his long-term recovery and match fitness.

Meanwhile, veteran Ghanaian coach J.E Sarpong, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, has also weighed in on Kudus’ situation, expressing sympathy for the midfielder.

''One thing about the long spell on the sidelines is that it could significantly affect Kudus’ sharpness, even if he manages to recover in time for the World Cup. I feel sorry for him because he was doing well when the unfortunate incident struck.

''I hope he comes back stronger,'' Sarpong said.

For now, Kudus’ situation remains a major talking point, with fans anxiously waiting to see whether 2026 brings recovery or further heartbreak.

Old prophecy about Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renewed attention on a prophecy involving Mohammed Kudus has sparked widespread discussion following his latest recovery concerns.

The warning, which has resurfaced on social media, has added an extra layer of anxiety around the player’s current situation at Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: YEN.com.gh