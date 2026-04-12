Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth has tightened the title race despite their nine-point lead over Manchester City

With City holding two games in hand, the race could go down to goal difference if both teams win their remaining fixtures

A crucial showdown at the Etihad Stadium could prove decisive in determining the Premier League champions

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The Premier League title race could ultimately be decided on goal difference if a realistic scenario unfolds in the closing weeks of the season.

Arsenal currently hold a nine-point lead over closest rivals Manchester City, but Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth could prove to be a crucial setback.

Why the Premier League title could be decided on goal difference

Source: Getty Images

It marked Arsenal’s third loss in four matches, a poor run of form at a critical stage, with key fixtures against Sporting CP and Manchester City looming in what is shaping up to be the most important week of their campaign.

Despite the nine-point cushion, City still have two games in hand on the Gunners. They will also host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday (April 19) in a clash that could have a major impact on the title outcome.

How the title could be decided on goal difference

If Manchester City win all eight of their remaining matches, including the upcoming showdown with Arsenal, and the Gunners also win their other five games, the title would come down to goal difference, or even goals scored.

At present, Arsenal boast a goal difference of +38, while City trail by six goals on +32. With their current form, Pep Guardiola’s side could quickly close that gap and apply pressure in the final stretch.

Manchester City’s remaining fixtures

City face a demanding run-in:

Chelsea (A), April 12

Arsenal (H), April 19

Burnley (A), April 22

Everton (A), May 2

Brentford (H), May 9

Bournemouth (A), May 17

Aston Villa (H), May 24

Crystal Palace (H), TBC

Their home fixture against Crystal Palace, originally scheduled for the penultimate weekend in March, was postponed due to their participation in the Carabao Cup final and is yet to be rearranged.

Arsenal’s remaining fixtures

Arsenal also face a challenging schedule:

Manchester City (A), April 19

Newcastle United (H), April 25

Fulham (H), May 2

West Ham United (A), May 10

Burnley (H), May 17

Crystal Palace (A), May 24

After finishing second in three consecutive seasons, the big question remains: can Arsenal finally end their 22-year wait for a league title, or will Manchester City overtake them once again to lift the trophy?

Source: YEN.com.gh