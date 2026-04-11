Arsenal suffer a shock 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, missing the chance to extend their lead at the top

The result hands a major advantage to Manchester City, who have games in hand ahead of a crucial showdown

Pressure mounts on Arsenal as their Premier League title hopes take a hit in the final weeks of the season

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Arsenal supporters fear one player could derail their Premier League title bid after Saturday’s surprising 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth.

The north London side missed a key chance to extend their advantage over second-placed Manchester City, who still have two games in hand and will host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday.

Arsenal Fans Blame One Player for Title Blow After 2-1 Defeat to Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal began the day nine points ahead of City as the season enters its decisive stage. The Gunners are chasing their first Premier League title since the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign in 2004.

Mikel Arteta’s men have endured a difficult spell, losing to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and suffering FA Cup elimination at the hands of Championship side Southampton around the international break.

However, they responded with a 1-0 win over Sporting CP in the Champions League quarter-finals earlier in the week.

Despite hopes of a fast start at the Emirates following that victory in Portugal, it was Bournemouth who struck first in the 17th minute through Eli Junior Kroupi.

Arsenal responded before the break, with Viktor Gyokeres converting from the penalty spot after Ryan Christie handled the ball inside the box.

The second half saw Arsenal look uneasy at times, with even reliable goalkeeper David Raya making a couple of rare errors.

However, much of the frustration from supporters was directed at Ben White, whose performance drew heavy criticism online.

Arsenal fans slam Ben White after Bournemouth defeat

The England international was partly responsible for Bournemouth’s opener, losing track of Adrien Truffert, and could have reacted quicker when Alex Scott broke through to score the visitors’ second goal.

White was substituted shortly after, with Arteta bringing on Cristhian Mosquera in his place.

Fans did not hold back in their reactions on social media.

One wrote:

“Ben White will cost us this league man. What a wasteful player. That right wing is utter trash.”

Another added:

“Ben White is going to cost us everything. This man is not even in the game, I have no idea where his head is.”

A third supporter said:

“Ben White is going to cost us the league. Mark my words.”

Arsenal Fans Blame One Player for Title Blow After 2-1 Defeat to Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

Others echoed similar sentiments, blaming him for recent poor results and warning that his performances could ultimately derail Arsenal’s title ambitions.

One rival fan even claimed:

“Tragic how bad Ben White is. Gonna cost them everything.”

Another comparison read:

“Ben White is going to cost Arsenal trophies this season. Cannot defend for beans. Every single time he plays, he is exposed. Same type of full-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold, only Trent is miles ahead on the ball.”

Arsenal must now regroup quickly after the setback. Before their crucial league clash with Manchester City next weekend, they host Sporting CP in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Source: YEN.com.gh