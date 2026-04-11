Eddie Nketiah’s hopes of playing at the 2026 World Cup appear to be fading, despite reported discussions about a possible switch to Ghana

The 26-year-old has long been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association as they explore his eligibility

However, even if he completes the nationality switch, another major hurdle could still rule him out of representing Ghana

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Eddie Nketiah’s dreams of representing Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have suffered a major setback.

Nketiah had recently re-emerged in conversations around a possible move to the Black Stars, especially after Ghana secured qualification for the global showpiece.

At 26, the timing appeared right for a fresh chapter. Now, that opportunity is slipping away.

Why Eddie Nketiah Can’t Play for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse and Christian Kaspar-Bartke.

Source: Getty Images

Why Nketiah can't play for Ghana at WC

The London-born striker picked up a hamstring problem during training with Crystal Palace ahead of their UEFA Conference League clash with Fiorentina on Thursday, April 9.

According to the Standard, the setback has ruled him out for the rest of the season, dealing a crushing blow to his chances of making a late push for international consideration.

“Yes, Eddie, unfortunately, was the end to the season, so he won't return until the new season starts,” head coach Oliver Glasner said in his pre-match press conference.

That timeline leaves the forward with little room to impress a new Black Stars technical team, especially with Ghana still searching for a permanent replacement for Otto Addo.

Without match fitness or recent performances, his chances of earning a call-up have taken a serious hit.

Why Eddie Nketiah Can’t Play for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

England or Ghana? Nketiah picks his option

Born in Lewisham to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah had the option to represent either nation.

He initially chose England and made his senior debut in a friendly win over Australia in October 2023. At the time, his focus was firmly on breaking into the Three Lions squad.

However, stiff competition from players such as Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford and Dominic Solanke has made that path increasingly difficult.

That shift reopened discussions about Ghana. Back in 2022, he admitted he was open to both options.

“My parents are both Ghanaians, so yeah, of course, it’s a possibility, you know. I’m open to both – playing for Ghana or England. When I was younger, playing for England made sense after coming through the youth ranks. But if Ghana calls me up, I’ll be there.”

Despite securing a Ghanaian passport and coming close to switching allegiance before the 2022 World Cup, the move never materialised.

At the time, he turned down Ghana’s approach in a bid to establish himself with England.

More recently, there had been renewed contact between the GFA and his camp, raising hopes that a switch could finally happen, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Nketiah, before his injury, remained measured when asked about his international future. He told BBC Sport:

"If I’m doing well and doing the right things, then naturally the international future will resolve itself when it’s time to make that decision."

For now, that decision may have been taken out of his hands. With his season cut short and time running out, the striker faces the harsh reality that his World Cup dream with Ghana could be over before it truly began.

Source: YEN.com.gh