PSG have eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League for the second consecutive season as they won 4-0 on aggregate this season - and have set an incredible record in the process.

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Luis Enrique’s side were immense across the two legs and were fully deserving to progress to the semi-final of the competition as they look to defend their title.

Elimination will add pressure to Arne Slot and increase speculation around his future as the manager of Liverpool, especially with this being their fifth defeat in this season’s Champions League.

This is the most defeats the Reds have ever suffered in a Champions League campaign, with their previous worst being four losses when they suffered this in the 2006-07 and 2018-19 seasons.

The Reds have been eliminated from every competition now this season and have no chance of lifting any silverware while there is a concern that they may not even qualify for the Champions League next season.

Several sections of the Liverpool fanbase have now called for Slot to be shown the door sooner rather than later after their latest performance against PSG.

And Slot has now achieved a feat that the club would have wanted to avoid.

As PSG secured a 1-0 win at Anfield last season in the Champions League, it has now been followed by a 2-0 victory for the French side at the stadium.

This means that, as per FotMob, the Parisians are the first side in European competition to secure back-to-back wins at Anfield, an incredible feat for the club and a unique one.

Adding to this is the fact Enrique’s side are in good company with this feat, as while no other club has managed to do it in consecutive seasons, two other European clubs have managed to earn back-to-back wins at Anfield.

Barcelona and Atalanta are the two clubs to have achieved consecutive wins away at Anfield, prior to PSG.

At the current rate of the two clubs and the trajectory they are on, Liverpool will be desperate to avoid PSG in the Champions League next season, if they even qualify for it.

Source: YEN.com.gh