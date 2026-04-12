Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth has reignited the Premier League title race, ending their chance to extend the gap at the top

The Gunners no longer have full control, with Manchester City holding a game in hand and set to host Arsenal in a potentially decisive showdown

Arsenal likely need at least 86 points to secure the title, but a defeat to City could see the race go down to the wire, with goal difference possibly determining the winner

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Arsenal suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on April 11, a result that has blown the Premier League title race wide open at a crucial stage of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side had entered the match with a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top to 12 points over Manchester City, who had earlier defeated Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

How Close Are Arsenal to the Premier League Title? Points Breakdown

Source: Getty Images

However, Bournemouth delivered a disciplined and clinical performance at the Emirates Stadium to derail Arsenal’s momentum.

Eli Junior Kroupi opened the scoring in the 17th minute, capitalising on Arsenal’s slow start. The hosts responded through Viktor Gyokeres, who converted from the penalty spot in the 35th minute to level the game.

Despite the equaliser, Arsenal struggled to regain control, and Alex Scott struck in the 74th minute to seal a famous victory for the visitors.

The defeat has reignited fears among Arsenal supporters that the club could fall short in the title race once again, having finished second in each of the last three seasons.

More importantly, the result means the destiny of the title is no longer entirely in Arsenal’s hands, with Manchester City holding a game in hand and set to host the Gunners in a decisive clash at the Etihad Stadium next weekend.

Points Arsenal need to win the Premier League

In terms of the numbers, Arsenal currently sit on 70 points after 32 matches, while Manchester City have 64 points from one game fewer.

If Arsenal win all six of their remaining fixtures, they can reach a maximum of 88 points. City, meanwhile, can still accumulate up to 85 points if they win their remaining matches.

However, with both teams still set to face each other, their paths are directly linked.

Realistically, Arsenal would need to reach at least 86 points, achievable with a draw at the Etihad and victories in their other five games, to secure the title.

A defeat to City, though, could open the door to a dramatic finish, with both sides potentially ending the season level on 85 points. In that scenario, goal difference could prove decisive, with Arsenal currently holding a slight advantage.

Source: YEN.com.gh