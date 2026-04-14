Liverpool have exited the UEFA Champions League with a whimper after being defeated 2-0 (4-0 on aggregate) by Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

While Anfield did give the Liverpool players a much-needed boost, leading to an improved performance, it wasn't enough to trouble Luis Enrique's side. Supporters were left unimpressed by the performance of one man, and he's a regular starter under Slot.

Liverpool Fans Slam Ryan Gravenberch vs PSG

Gravenberch, as one of Slot's most trusted midfielders, has recently signed a new £280,000-per-week contract. However, the Dutchman didn't perform like a player deserving of that figure.

Instead, he was once again overrun by Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha and Joao Gomes. Now, Gravenberch wasn't alone as Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai also struggled in the middle of the park.

But it was the Netherlands international who was on the receiving end of strong criticism by Liverpool's fan base. Taking to social media to vent their frustrations, one supporter said: "Gravenberch has been awful."

Another was unimpressed by his passing ability, which saw the 23-year-old complete 32 of his 42 attempted passes, as they wrote: "I rate Gravenberch but his passing is killing us every time."

"Gravenberch is genuinely awful out of possession," was the next criticism of the ex-Ajax youngster. Another bluntly stated: "Gravenberch is unbelievably bad."

Ex-Liverpool Player Lays Into Gravenberch

Perhaps the most harsh critique of Gravenberch's engine room display actually came from a man who has previously donned the red shirt. Jermaine Pennant, who played for the Reds between 2006 and 2009, but he also slammed the Dutch international on X.

During the match, Pennant labelled Gravenberch's performance as 'awful'. He also pointed out the lack of intense pressing on show in the middle of the park, saying:

"Gravenberch has been awful, calling it as I see it. Do you see how Liverpool don’t get a second on the ball? That folks, is called pressing and you don’t need to be a Ballon d’Or winner to do that; that’s work on the training pitch and the easiest thing to do out of everything."

Source: YEN.com.gh