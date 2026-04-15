Brazil international Raphinha has accused officials of “robbery” after FC Barcelona are eliminated by Atletico Madrid

The winger slammed refereeing decisions, claiming mistakes across both legs influenced the Champions League quarter-final outcome

The ex-Leeds United superstar could now face possible UEFA disciplinary action over his post-match comments on the officiating

Raphinha could face a potential UEFA ban following his comments after FC Barcelona’s Champions League exit.

The Brazilian forward reacted angrily after watching his teammates eliminated by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, April 13, 2026, claiming Barcelona were “robbed.”

Why Barcelona superstar faces UEFA ban after Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid

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Raphinha missed the match due to injury but travelled to Madrid to witness Barça’s quarter-final exit, as they lost 3-2 on aggregate despite securing a 2-1 win on the night at the Metropolitano.

Early goals from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres had brought Barcelona level in the tie, but a decisive strike from Ademola Lookman ensured Atlético progressed to the semi-finals, where they will face either Arsenal FC or Sporting CP.

What Raphinha said after Barcelona’s elimination

Barcelona’s hopes of forcing extra time were ended late in the game when Eric Garcia was sent off for a last-man challenge on Alexander Sorloth, a decision that left Raphinha furious with the referee.

“For me, it was a robbery. Not only this game but the other one too,” he told TNT Sports Brasil via ESPN.

“The refereeing has been very bad. The decisions he makes are incredible. Atletico committed I don’t know how many fouls and the referee didn’t show them a card.

“It was difficult, even more so when you see that you need three times as much to win the game. I really wanted to understand their fear of Barca winning.

“Making one mistake I can understand, but two games in a row… this tie was quite misleading in my view. Everyone can make mistakes, it’s human nature, but when the mistakes keep happening it’s a cause for concern.”

Why Raphinha could be banned

Following his post-match remarks, Raphinha could now face disciplinary action from UEFA for his criticism of the officiating.

According to Managing Barca, the Brazilian is at risk of a three-match suspension due to his comments after the game.

It is the second consecutive Champions League match in which FC Barcelona have expressed frustration with the match officials, after the club submitted an official complaint to UEFA over a missed penalty decision and a failure to send off Marc Pubill in the previous game.

UEFA later dismissed the complaint, ruling it “inadmissible” earlier on Tuesday.

“It’s human to commit one error, but for it to happen again in another game?” Raphinha said. “We played really well, but this tie was robbed from us.

“It was tough, especially when we see that we need to put in three times the effort to win the match. I really want to understand why [the referee] is so scared of Barça getting through the tie.”

Source: YEN.com.gh