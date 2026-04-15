Roy Keane once had a well-documented clash with new Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz during their time at Man United

Keane played under Queiroz, then assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson, across two spells at Old Trafford

Despite their past differences, the Sky Sports pundit still holds Ghana’s new head coach in high regard

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Long before Carlos Queiroz was named the Black Stars coach, he had already shared a tense chapter with one of football’s most outspoken personalities, Roy Keane.

Their relationship, built during their time at Manchester United, began professionally but later unravelled into a fallout that still draws attention today.

Ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane's clash with Carlos Queiroz in the early 2000s has resurfaced. Photos by John Peters and Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

Why Roy Keane clashed with Carlos Queiroz

The pair first worked together when Queiroz served as assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson. Their early years, from 2002 to 2003, passed without major issues.

However, things shifted during the Portuguese coach’s second spell, which coincided with the final phase of Keane’s time at Old Trafford, as noted by ESPN.

Tensions simmered after Queiroz’s brief stint at Real Madrid in 2003, where he managed a star-filled squad that included Ronaldo Nazário, Luis Figo, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos and Raúl González.

After just 10 months, he returned to Man United following a difficult campaign in Spain.

It was during that second stint that the relationship with Keane broke down. The Irishman later disclosed that a comment about loyalty sparked the dispute. He said as quoted by talkSPORT:

“Towards the end of my time at United, I found him really disrespectful to me, so we had a bit of a fallout. He questioned my loyalty, so I told him where to go.

“One of my big regrets is I didn’t rip his head off. But yeah, he’s an excellent coach.”

Below is a video of Keane's version of the friction with Queiroz, as shared on X:

Keane did not hold back as he reflected on the moment.

“That was my point when he was brave enough to throw that [lack of loyalty] at me. Considering he’d left to go to Real Madrid and was back within 10 months with his tail between his legs.

“But again, take nothing away from him. A really good coach and I did enjoy working under him.”

Despite the tension, respect for Queiroz’s ability never disappeared.

"He was an excellent coach. Probably quite defence-minded. I always felt we had a decent relationship, particularly during his first spell at United."

Years on, both men have taken different paths: Keane moved into punditry after a short spell in management, becoming a familiar face on major UK networks.

Queiroz, meanwhile, has built a global coaching career, managing across continents and famously leading Iran to three consecutive World Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Carlos Queiroz is set to lead Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after signing a four-month performance-based contract. Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz to lead Ghana to 2026 WC

That experience has now brought him to Ghana, where the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has handed him a short-term deal to guide the Black Stars at the 2026 tournament.

Time, however, is not on his side. With the competition fast approaching, he is expected to assess his squad quickly.

A friendly against Mexico on May 22 will offer an early look at his options, followed by a final test against Wales before Ghana open their campaign against Panama on June 17.

Inside Queiroz's big demand, which was snubbed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz made a bold salary demand before replacing Otto Addo.

He initially asked for four times his predecessor’s salary before agreeing to a reduced figure.

Source: YEN.com.gh