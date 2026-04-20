Opta has updated its Premier League prediction after Manchester City claimed a crucial 2-1 victory over Arsenal

Arsenal’s winless run at the Etihad Stadium was extended to 11 seasons following a second-half winner from Erling Haaland

The result means Manchester City could climb above Arsenal on goal difference if they beat Burnley by more than two goals on Wednesday

Opta’s supercomputer has delivered updated Premier League predictions after Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-1, tightening the title race at the top of the table.

Manchester City took control of a gripping contest at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, reducing the gap on leaders Arsenal to just three points.

Opta updates its Premier League prediction after Manchester City claimed a crucial 2-1 victory over Arsenal. Photo: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola’s side started brightly in the Manchester sunshine and were rewarded when Rayan Cherki produced a moment of quality, finishing a flowing move to put City ahead.

Arsenal responded quickly in dramatic fashion. Just 107 seconds after going behind, they were level when a mistake from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowed Kai Havertz to turn the ball into the net under pressure.

The equaliser briefly swung momentum back towards the visitors and restored belief that they could take something from the game.

However, Donnarumma later made amends with a crucial save to deny Havertz a second goal, keeping City alive in a match that was swinging end to end.

Eberechi Eze also came close for Arsenal, striking the inside of the post with a powerful effort that rolled across the goal line without going in. Those missed chances would prove costly.

The decisive moment arrived in the 65th minute when Erling Haaland struck from close range, scoring his 23rd Premier League goal of the season to restore City’s lead.

Arsenal pushed hard in the closing stages but could not find a second equaliser, with Havertz heading narrowly over in stoppage time as frustration grew among visiting supporters.

There was also controversy during the match, with Haaland involved in a physical duel with Gabriel Magalhães, who avoided disciplinary punishment after a heated incident that sparked debate among pundits and fans.

The result ended City’s five-match winless league run against Arsenal and significantly altered the title picture.

Guardiola’s side still have a game in hand against Crystal Palace, leaving Arsenal’s position at the summit under renewed pressure heading into the final weeks of the season.

Manchester City are on a four-game winning run across all competitions heading to the final stretch of the Premier League season. Photo by Darren Staples.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Following the match, Opta’s supercomputer revised its projections. Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League have dropped to 72.97%, while Manchester City’s probability has surged to 27.03% after previously being below five percent. The shift reflects the tightening battle between the two sides.

Elsewhere in the model’s forecasts, the relegation picture also remains intense.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley are strongly tipped to go down, while Tottenham Hotspur are also projected for relegation with a 56.16% probability.

West Ham United sit just above them but are still at risk with a 38.97% chance of dropping into the Championship.

How Premier League title tie-breakers work

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh explained that Arsenal and Man City are locked in a tight Premier League title race, separated only by points and goal difference.

If both sides finish level across key metrics, the title could be decided by goals scored or even head-to-head record, where City currently hold a slight advantage.

Source: YEN.com.gh