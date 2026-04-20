Arsenal are still top, but one defeat has dramatically changed the Premier League title race heading into the final stretch

Manchester City now have momentum and a game in hand, leaving Arsenal with almost no room for error

Mikel Arteta’s side remain in control on paper, yet fears of another late collapse are growing fast

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Arsenal’s grip on the Premier League title race has loosened after their damaging defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, April 19, but Mikel Arteta’s side remain in a strong position with the finish line now in sight.

The Gunners went into the Etihad showdown knowing a positive result would put them in firm control of the race. Instead, City’s victory has injected fresh drama into the closing weeks of the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal lead the Premier League standings but are under pressure from Manchester City. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite the setback, Arsenal still sit top of the Premier League table on 70 points after 33 matches. However, Manchester City are now only three points behind and crucially still have a game in hand, giving Pep Guardiola’s side the chance to move level if they win that extra fixture.

For Arsenal supporters, the result has naturally raised fears of another late collapse against the relentless champions, as the BBC stated.

Yet the title remains in their own hands, provided they respond strongly in their remaining matches.

Can Arsenal still win the Premier League?

After Sunday's loss, Mikel Arteta saw his team's title chances diminished. Now, the Gunners just have to keep winning and pile pressure back on City.

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at Manchester City on April 19, 2026, as the title race heats up. Image credit: Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Arteta’s men have shown resilience throughout the season, combining defensive solidity with a sharper attacking edge. But the defeat at the Etihad means there is now little margin for error.

Meanwhile, dropping points in any of their remaining fixtures could hand City a clear route to overtake them, especially given that Guardiola’s side are renowned for producing flawless runs during the closing weeks of a season.

Arsenal will also need key players such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice to deliver under pressure. Experience from previous title near-misses could help them handle the tension better this time around.

The mental challenge may be as important as the tactical one. A quick recovery after losing directly to their biggest rivals will be vital.

Are Manchester City now the favourites?

In the meantime, City’s position makes them extremely threatening. Being only three points behind with a game in hand means momentum is now on their side.

They also possess proven serial winners who know exactly how to navigate title run-ins. Erling Haaland’s decisive goal against Arsenal underlined their ability to settle huge matches through moments of quality.

If Antoine Semenyo's team win their outstanding fixture, the race could become level, placing even more pressure on Arsenal.

Still, the leaders should take confidence from the key fact that they remain top. The table has not changed hands yet, and every Arsenal victory from this point would force City to match them.

Why Gabriel escaped a red card vs Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Premier League released a statement following a controversial moment involving Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães.

He was not sent off despite appearing to headbutt Erling Haaland during a late flashpoint in the April 19 clash against Manchester City.

Source: YEN.com.gh