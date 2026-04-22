Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as head coach of Chelsea following a disappointing run of results

The 41-year-old departs just four months into his six-year deal, with Callum MacFarlane stepping in on an interim basis

YEN.com.gh now takes a look at five potential candidates the club could appoint on a permanent basis ahead of next season

Chelsea have wasted little time in turning the page after dismissing Liam Rosenior, with attention already shifting toward who takes over the Stamford Bridge dugout on a permanent basis.

The Englishman lasted just four months into a long-term deal after a poor run of results left the club drifting.

Liam Rosenior Sacked: 5 Coaches Who Could Become Permanent Chelsea Manager. Photos by Marco Luzzani, Justin Setterfield, and Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Rosenior averaged just 1.31 points per game, a return that ranks him among the least effective modern-era managers at Chelsea – only marginally better than Graham Potter, according to Transfermarkt.

For now, Calum McFarlane steps in as interim boss, but the bigger question remains unanswered. Who becomes the next permanent leader?

5 coaches to replace Rosenior at Chelsea

With no clear successor announced, several names have already emerged as strong contenders for the role. Each brings a different style, personality, and level of experience.

5. José Mourinho

A return for José Mourinho would instantly ignite nostalgia among Chelsea supporters.

The Portuguese coach remains one of the most successful figures in the club’s history, having delivered league titles across two separate spells.

While critics argue that the modern game has evolved beyond his methods, recent work at AS Roma and now Benfica suggests he still has the ability to organise teams and compete at a high level.

Beyond tactics, his commanding presence could restore authority in a dressing room that has looked short on leadership. For a club seeking instant impact, few names carry as much weight.

4. Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe represents a different direction. His rise with Newcastle United has shown his ability to rebuild, improve players, and create a cohesive unit.

However, Chelsea’s recent struggles with English managers may raise doubts. Previous appointments such as Frank Lampard and Potter failed to deliver consistency.

Howe’s strength lies in long-term development rather than quick fixes, and with him tied to a contract, prising him away would not be straightforward. Still, his profile fits a club looking for structure and stability.

3. Cesc Fàbregas

The idea of Fàbregas returning in a managerial capacity carries intrigue. The former midfielder, who enjoyed success at Chelsea, has impressed in Italy with Como.

His team has exceeded expectations, remaining competitive in the race for European football despite setbacks in cup competitions.

The Spaniard offers fresh ideas and a modern approach, combined with the respect that comes from his decorated playing career. That connection to the club could help bridge the gap between the squad and the bench.

2. Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner has quietly built a reputation as one of Europe’s most astute coaches. His success with Eintracht Frankfurt and recent achievements at Crystal Palace underline his tactical intelligence.

With his departure from Palace already confirmed, timing could work in Chelsea’s favour.

Glasner blends structure with attacking intent, and his experience within the Red Bull system highlights his ability to work within modern football frameworks. For a club seeking a balanced approach, he presents a compelling option.

1. Andoni Iraola

At the top of the list sits Andoni Iraola. The Spaniard has enhanced his reputation with impressive work at Bournemouth, guiding the team into contention for European qualification despite limited resources.

His high energy style, tactical flexibility, and ability to maximise squad potential make him an attractive candidate for Chelsea’s ownership.

Interest from clubs such as Manchester United and a possible return to Athletic Club show how highly he is rated. For a project driven by ambition and data led recruitment, Iraola could be the ideal fit.

Chelsea now face a defining decision. After another managerial reset, the next appointment must bring more than promise. It has to deliver results, restore belief, and steady a club searching for direction.

Source: YEN.com.gh