Chelsea’s managerial chaos has taken another twist as Andoni Iraola finally reacted to links with the Stamford Bridge job

Just days after sacking Liam Rosenior, Chelsea have been handed a blunt response from top target Andoni Iraola

Chelsea’s crisis deepened after the Blues broke a 114-year-old unwanted record in the Premier League

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Andoni Iraola has declined to comment on speculation linking him with the vacant Chelsea head coach role after the dismissal of Liam Rosenior on Wednesday, April 22.

The Spaniard was questioned about the Stamford Bridge job following Bournemouth’s draw against Leeds United on Wednesday, but made it clear his current priority remains Bournemouth’s season run-in.

Chelsea in fresh managerial drama as Andoni Iraola addresses job rumours. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea are searching for yet another permanent manager after Rosenior’s short spell in charge came to an abrupt end.

The former boss lasted less than three months in west London before the club decided to part ways with him.

Club officials are now expected to carefully assess their next move before appointing a long-term successor.

Andoni Iraola reacts to Chelsea links

Meanwhile, Iraola has quickly become one of the leading names linked with the vacancy, especially after confirming he will leave Bournemouth when the campaign concludes.

However, the 43-year-old refused to be drawn into discussions about a potential switch to Chelsea.

Speaking after the match, as covered by Football London, he said he had already made his position clear when announcing his Bournemouth exit.

According to Iraola, his sole focus is helping the Cherries through their final four fixtures and making the most of what remains a promising season.

He also stressed that discussing future opportunities would be disrespectful to Bournemouth supporters, who are fully invested in the club’s push to finish strongly.

Iraola added that recent questions about other jobs were not something he wished to entertain while there was still important work to do on the south coast.

Chelsea puts Calum McFarlane in interim charge

Following Rosenior’s departure, Chelsea have placed Calum McFarlane in temporary charge until the end of the campaign, according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea appoint Calum McFarlane as interim manager after Liam Rosenior was sacked on April 22, 2026. Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

McFarlane had previously joined Rosenior’s coaching staff after an earlier spell leading the first team on an interim basis when Enzo Maresca left the club in January.

During that short period, McFarlane oversaw a draw against Manchester City and a defeat to Fulham. He now faces a more extended assignment, having begun the season in charge of Chelsea’s under-21 side.

The Blues are still chasing a place in Europe next season while also hoping to enjoy success in the FA Cup, giving McFarlane plenty to play for over the coming weeks.

In a statement confirming Rosenior’s exit, Chelsea said McFarlane would lead the team with support from the existing backroom staff until the season ends.

The club added that their immediate aim remains securing European qualification and progressing in the FA Cup.

Chelsea also confirmed they will now enter a period of reflection before making their next managerial appointment, insisting they want to bring stability to the role and choose the right long-term candidate.

Chelsea sinks into unwanted history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea’s painful defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion pushed the club into the record books for the wrong reasons.

The result meant the Blues went five consecutive league matches without scoring for the first time in 114 years, with the last such barren spell dating back to 1912.

Source: YEN.com.gh