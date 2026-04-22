Chelsea have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Tuesday night

The West London side ended the Englishman's tenure after just four months in charge

Fans have since expressed mixed reactions to the decision, especially with six years still left on Rosenior's contract

Chelsea have moved swiftly to part ways with Liam Rosenior, less than a day after a humiliating defeat to Brighton deepened the club’s crisis.

The decision brings a sudden end to a brief and turbulent spell in charge, with the London side struggling to meet expectations despite significant backing.

Chelsea sacks head coach Liam Rosenior, four months into his appointment. Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why Chelsea sacked Liam Rosenior

Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca in January, lasted only four months into what was meant to be a long-term project.

A run of five straight defeats in the Premier League without scoring ultimately sealed his fate, leaving Chelsea’s hopes of a top-five finish hanging by a thread.

In a statement on the club’s website, Chelsea explained the rationale behind the decision:

"This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards, with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future."

The pressure had been building for weeks, and by the final whistle at the Amex, the outcome of Rosenior's future felt inevitable.

Liam Rosenior's record is the second worst of the 17 permanent managers that Chelsea have installed this century. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Rosenior's sack

Despite arriving with promise from French club RC Strasbourg, Rosenior struggled to steady the West London club.

Results dipped, performances lacked cohesion, and confidence drained quickly. His record now ranks among the poorest in the club’s recent history, with only Graham Potter posting a lower points average, per Transfermarkt.

Before Rosenior’s appointment, Chelsea sat fifth under Maresca, but slipped to eighth by the time the transition was complete.

The downward trend continued, leaving the club seventh and trailing Liverpool by seven points, with fewer matches remaining.

As expected, reaction poured in from supporters online:

@gyaigyimii was unforgiving:

"Worst manager ever."

@EiiScanty shared a similar thought:

"The worst coach recruitment in football history. Chelsea made a mistake hiring him. awful."

@madridnightmare, on the other hand, argued:

"I speak for all football fans when I say Chelsea will regret this decision. Rome wasn’t built in a day. They should have given him time, like what Arsenal are doing with Arteta."

@Sir_abraham2 jokingly chimed in:

"We, the opposition fans, are not happy about this news! Can Tottenham Hotspur please give Laim Rosemary a job now?"

@chrisdadiva summed it up:

"After all the losses and húmiliation Chelsea súffered, his s@cking was long overdue."

Who replaces Liam Rosenior?

Chelsea have confirmed that Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team on an interim basis, beginning with the upcoming FA Cup semi-final clash against Leeds United at Wembley.

While reports suggested a costly payoff, Sky Sports sources indicate a break clause in Rosenior’s contract means compensation will not be as significant as initially feared.

Chelsea set unwanted Premier League record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea suffered a damaging defeat to Brighton, which dragged them into unwanted history.

The result marked their first run of five straight league losses without scoring in 114 years, a drought not seen since 1912.

Source: YEN.com.gh