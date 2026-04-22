One African forward has produced 18 goals this season and is tearing up defences ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Africa’s reigning Player of the Year and a Champions League winner could lead Morocco to another historic World Cup run

From a Senegal legend to a rising Manchester United star, five African players look ready to shine the World Cup

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As the build-up to the 2026 World Cup intensifies, a number of African stars are already producing the type of performances that could steal the spotlight on football’s grandest stage.

The tournament, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will introduce an expanded 48-team format, creating greater opportunities for African nations to make their mark.

Antoine Semenyo and Sadio Mane are among the top African stars to watch at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Visionhaus, Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

With Mohamed Salah enduring a dip in form at Liverpool, YEN.com.gh has highlighted five other in-form stars who could emerge as Africa’s leading lights when the world unites for football’s biggest showpiece.

2026 World Cup: 5 African players to watch

1. Antoine Semenyo – Ghana

Antoine Semenyo has been in outstanding form this season and arrives at the World Cup as one of Africa’s most feared attacking threats.

According to Transfermarkt, the Ghana international has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in 35 matches during the 2025/26 season.

Since joining Manchester City, Semenyo has continued his impressive form, registering seven goals and two assists in 13 appearances for the Premier League giants.

His strong form suggests he could emerge as one of the breakout stars of the tournament for the Ghana national football team.

2. Achraf Hakimi – Morocco

Next on the list is Achraf Hakimi, who has already established himself as one of the finest full-backs in world football.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, who currently holds the title of African Player of the Year, was instrumental in Morocco’s remarkable journey to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Achraf Hakimi has already won major honours, including the UEFA Champions League and a domestic treble with Paris Saint-Germain, and the seasoned defender is expected to play a key role once again as Morocco set their sights on success at the upcoming tournament.

Achraf Hakimi of PSG and Morocco. Image credit: Quality Sport

Source: Getty Images

3. Sadio Mane – Senegal

Few African players can match the experience and achievements of Sadio Mané. Now featuring for Al Nassr, the forward continues to be a key figure in Senegal’s national team setup.

He recently played a leading role as the Senegal national football team clinched the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, adding to his earlier success in 2022 when he helped the country secure their first continental crown.

At club level, Mané has also remained productive, registering 10 goals and seven assists in 26 matches this season, underlining his continued influence ahead of the global tournament.

4. Brahim Diaz – Morocco

Brahim Díaz has rapidly emerged as one of Morocco’s most exciting attacking players.

According to CAF, the Real Madrid playmaker finished as the top scorer at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, underlining his growing influence for the national team.

Although he missed a crucial penalty in the final against Senegal, Diaz still delivered an impressive tournament and demonstrated his ability to change matches.

If he carries that form into the World Cup, Morocco could once again challenge the biggest teams on the global stage.

5. Amad Diallo – Ivory Coast

Another player expected to make a significant impact is Amad Diallo. The young winger has rapidly developed into one of Africa’s most exciting emerging talents in recent years.

He was influential as the Ivory Coast national football team reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where his pace and attacking flair stood out.

At club level with Manchester United, Diallo has registered two goals and three assists in 28 appearances this season. While those figures may not appear eye-catching, his direct running, creativity, and explosiveness suggest he could still develop into a breakout performer at the World Cup.

Semenyo rises in EPL goal involvement chart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh noted that Antoine Semenyo has climbed to third place in the Premier League for goal involvements this season, underlining his growing influence in England’s top flight.

Erling Haaland, Semenyo’s Manchester City teammate, leads the chart, continuing to impress with his goals and assists despite occasional injury setbacks.

Source: YEN.com.gh