Antoine Semenyo has said that rejecting England for the Black Stars was one of the easiest decisions of his career

Semenyo could have chased an England future, but his family’s passionate reaction showed exactly where his heart truly belonged

The lethal Manchester City forward has racked up 18 goals and six assists in 40 games in the 2025/26 season

A Ghanaian coach has tipped Semenyo to become the difference-maker when the Black Stars meet England at the World Cup

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Antoine Semenyo has opened up on his decision to represent Black Stars instead of the England national football team, insisting it was never a difficult choice.

Born in London, the Manchester City forward was eligible to play for both nations. However, when the Ghana Football Association (GFA) approached him four years ago, the 26-year-old immediately knew where his international future belonged.

Antoine Semenyo discloses the main reason he decided to represent Ghana over England. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on In The Mixer via Mirror Sport, Semenyo admitted he never truly saw himself breaking into the England set-up and viewed Ghana’s offer as a major opportunity.

“I was never in the England rankings like that anyway. Ghana came [when I was] 20, 21? And I can't turn down playing first team for Ghana, so it was such an easy decision.” Semenyo said.

He also mentioned how delighted his family were with the move, especially his father.

“My dad was so happy, celebrating. He was like, ‘Yeah, you don’t play for England!

"Everyone in my family was so happy. They support Ghana...I couldn't even tell you. They watch games and it's crazy. Shouting, kicking stuff in the house. It's serious," he added.

Antoine Semenyo is gearing up for the 2026 World Cup as one of Ghana's most crucial players. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Twitter

Antoine Semenyo's first Ghana call-up

Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo received his maiden Ghana call-up on May 26, 2022, and made his debut days later in a 3-0 win over Madagascar during qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Later that year, he was named in Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He marked his preparations in style by scoring in a 2-0 warm-up victory over Switzerland; however, at the tournament itself, the prolific forward featured from the bench against Portugal and Uruguay.

Semenyo also represented Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations under Chris Hughton, where the Black Stars exited the tournament after group play, failing to win a single match.

Semenyo is ready to face England

Now one of Ghana’s most important players, Semenyo is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana are set to face England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium.

The attacker has enjoyed a brilliant campaign, registering 18 goals and six assists in 40 appearances for both AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City this season, according to Transfermarkt.

Asked about meeting his country of birth on the biggest stage, Semenyo gave a brief but confident response:

“Yeah. It’s gonna be tough, but yeah.”

Sarpong backs Semenyo for World Cup glory

In the meantime, during an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, veteran Ghanaian football manager J.E Sarpong has urged Antoine Semenyo to replicate his impressive club form in the national team.

''I have always said that the current Black Stars team does not boast enough individual quality. We are not in those days, like in 2006 and 2010, when we paraded some of the best talents on the African continent. However, one player who has raised the bar this season is Semenyo, and I would want him to show some difference at the World Cup.'' Sarpong declared.

How Guardiola welcomed Semenyo to Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Semenyo shared some details of the first message he received from the Manchester City boss after sealing his transfer to the Etihad outfit in January.

The ex-Bournemouth man mentioned that Guardiola personally reached out to welcome him to the club, offering encouraging words about his abilities and outlining the potential role he could play in the team.

Source: YEN.com.gh