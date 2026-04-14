Ghana’s new coach, Carlos Queiroz, faces an immediate defining decision of whether Andre Ayew should return or miss out

A 37-year managerial journey has led Queiroz to Ghana, but his biggest test yet may be deciding the fate of Andre Ayew

The NAC Breda playmaker has not featured for the Black Stars since March 24, as Otto Addo consistently overlooked him

In less than 60 days, the 2026 World Cup will take place across the three North American countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Experienced Mozambican-born Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz is set to lead the Black Stars of Ghana in the tournament following his appointment by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Carlos Queiroz must decide whether to call or overlook Andre Ayew in his 2026 World Cup squad. Image credit: Jan Kruger-FIFA, Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz to lead Ghana in 2026 World Cup

The GFA made the announcement on Monday, April 13, highlighting Queiroz's respected managerial portfolio spanning 37 years.

The 73-year-old tactician achieved success early in his career, notably guiding the Portugal U-20 men's national football team to two FIFA World Youth Championships in 1989 and 1991.

The ace manager, who was recently in charge of Oman, also won the Taça de Portugal with Sporting CP in 1995, before moving overseas to manage the national teams of the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

Former Oman national football team boss Carlos Queiroz is now the head coach of Ghana. Image credit: Jan Kruger-FIFA

Source: Getty Images

He was Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United for a season before Real Madrid appointed him as manager in 2003/04.

After leading Iran to the 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups, Carlos Queiroz is poised to take charge of the four-time African champions in this year's tournament.

Describing his appointment as 'this is not another job, it is a mission', the veteran boss faces one tough decision: include or drop Andre Ayew from his World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh's sports editor, Gariba Raubil, has examined all the key arguments for and against Ayew's inclusion in the Black Stars for the 2026 tournament in North America.

Case for Andre Ayew’s Ghana return

Clearly, Andre Ayew’s vast experience remains his strongest asset. Having featured in multiple AFCON tournaments and World Cups, the 36-year-old brings leadership, composure, and a deep understanding of high-pressure situations, qualities that cannot be easily replaced in a squad heading into a major tournament.

According to Wikipedia stats, Ayew has 120 caps and 24 goals, underlining his long-standing influence and reliability for Ghana.

Beyond numbers, the 2011 BBC African Footballer of the Year offers intangible value in the dressing room. With Mohammed Kudus in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup and Thomas Partey dealing with a high-profile court case heading into the tournament, Dede's presence could provide guidance and stability.

In tournament football, where fine margins often decide outcomes, experienced figures like Ayew can play a crucial mentoring role.

Additionally, Carlos Queiroz, known for valuing structure and discipline, may appreciate Ayew’s tactical intelligence and work ethic.

Even if not a guaranteed starter, the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup champion could serve as a dependable squad player capable of stepping in during crucial moments.

Case against Andre Ayew’s return

Now, on the flip side, Ayew’s recent form and output raise legitimate concerns. Since joining NAC Breda in January, he has managed just one goal in 13 league appearances, with no assists, numbers that may not justify a return.

Otto Addo’s decision to move away from Ayew reflects a broader shift toward youth and dynamism. His team's core was built around the likes of Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, and Fatawu Issahaku, who offer greater pace, energy, and long-term potential.

Reintroducing Ayew could disrupt this evolving attacking balance and slow the team’s expected transition into a more modern, high-intensity style.

There is also the question of timing. Given that Queiroz is taking over in less than 60 days before the World Cup starts, I don't think he would want to rely on a 36-year-old footballer who has not played for the Black Stars since March 2024.

Having detailed the arguments for and against Andre Ayew's World Cup inclusion, it's worth noting that the final call rests with the head coach.

Facts about new Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored key facts about Carlos Queiroz, including his extensive managerial career, birthplace, and tactical philosophy.

The feature offered insight into the veteran coach’s journey, highlighting the experiences and ideas shaping his approach with Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh