The AC Milan boss has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid

Despite mixed results and uncertainty over his role, the interim boss insists Madrid will not give up on the La Liga crown

Los Blancos have already been knocked out of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich

AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri, who managed ex-Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah at Juventus between 2014 and 2018, has reportedly become a strong contender to take over at Real Madrid once the 2025/26 season concludes.

The Spanish giants are expected to make a permanent managerial appointment in the summer, and the experienced Italian is now firmly on their radar.

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a summer move for AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri. Image credit: Rmadrid

Source: Twitter

Allegri emerges as potential Arbeloa replacement

Former defender Alvaro Arbeloa stepped in earlier this year after Xabi Alonso’s departure in January. However, despite being handed the reins during a challenging period, the 43-year-old is not expected to remain in charge beyond the current campaign.

Los Blancos have been eliminated from this season's Champions League and sit second in La Liga with 73 points in 32 matches, six points behind leaders FC Barcelona, who have played a game less.

And now, according to Corriere dello Sport, Madrid president Florentino Pérez is keen to appoint a seasoned coach capable of guiding the club through what is widely viewed as a transitional phase. Allegri’s track record in Serie A makes him an appealing candidate.

The 58-year-old rejoined AC Milan in 2025 for a second stint at San Siro and has once again shown his class as a manager.

During his earlier spell with Juventus, he won five straight Serie A crowns and cemented his status as one of Italy’s most successful coaches.

He also previously led Milan to the Italian championship earlier in his career, according to Wikipedia.

Massimiliano Allegri is tipped to become the next Real Madrid manager. Image credit: Actu Images

Source: Getty Images

This season, Milan sit second in Serie A, 12 points behind Inter Milan but four clear of Napoli in third place.

Although Allegri remains under contract until the end of the 2026/27 campaign, speculation suggests a summer departure cannot be ruled out if Madrid formalise their interest.

Arbeloa vows Madrid will keep fighting

Meanwhile, despite growing uncertainty surrounding the managerial situation, Arbeloa has made it clear that Real Madrid will not concede the domestic title race.

He emphasised that more points are still up for grabs and maintained that the team’s sole focus is to secure as many points as possible before the season concludes.

He then underlined that giving up is never part of the club’s mindset and voiced belief that the four-point deficit can still be erased.

The interim manager also highlighted the strength of the squad, noting that injured players are expected back soon to boost the team.

Arbeloa further insisted performances must keep improving, adding that while the recent defeat to Getafe was frustrating, Madrid created enough opportunities to outscore their opponents.

Jurgen Klopp on Real Madrid's radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Spanish giants have also reportedly planned a summer move for ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

According to Madrid Universal, the German coach is prepared to leave his current position as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull GmbH in order to take charge of Real Madrid.

Source: YEN.com.gh