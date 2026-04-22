Lamine Yamal injury: Why Barcelona star is a doubt for 2026 World Cup

Lamine Yamal suffered a suspected hamstring injury during FC Barcelona’s 2-0 win over RC Celta de Vigo in La Liga

The injury has raised concerns over his fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with Spain set to rely heavily on the 18-year-old star

Barcelona remain nine points clear of Real Madrid, but Yamal’s potential absence could impact their season run-in

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Lamine Yamal suffered a suspected hamstring injury during Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou, raising concerns over his availability for the 2026 World Cup.

The Spain international gave Barcelona the lead from the penalty spot in the 40th minute, but appeared to pull his left hamstring while striking the ball.

Lamine Yamal suffers a suspected hamstring injury during FC Barcelona’s 2-0 win over RC Celta de Vigo in La Liga on Wednesday, April 21, 2026. Photo by Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

Just seconds after striking the ball, the young Spaniard felt discomfort in the back of his left leg.

The 18-year-old grabbed his thigh, looked at the bench, and immediately asked to be substituted, a reaction rarely seen in a player of his age, especially in such a crucial moment.

Despite the discomfort, he continued briefly before the issue became more apparent.

Barcelona went on to secure a 1-0 victory on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, strengthening their position at the top of La Liga.

The win leaves them nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, meaning any potential absence for Yamal may not significantly disrupt their title push.

However, concern is far greater at international level. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will be closely monitoring medical updates as the nation prepares for the 2026 World Cup.

Spain national football team are set to begin their tournament campaign on June 15 against Cape Verde, followed by group matches against Saudi Arabia on June 21 and Uruguay on June 27.

What is the extent of Yamal's injury?

Yamal has already established himself as a key figure for La Roja, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in 25 appearances at just 18 years old.

Any serious hamstring injury could threaten his participation. According to beIN Sports, a grade three tear typically requires at least eight weeks of recovery, while a grade one injury may heal within a couple of weeks.

Yamal is expected to undergo further assessment to determine the extent of the damage.

His goal against Celta Vigo marked his 24th in all competitions this season, alongside 18 assists, underlining his importance to Barcelona’s attack.

While the Catalan club remain in control of the title race, with a crucial El Clásico still to come in May, losing Yamal for the run-in would be a significant setback.

Source: YEN.com.gh