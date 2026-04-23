Carlos Queiroz has sent a strong message of intent to Ghana’s rivals ahead of the 2026 World Cup with a bold declaration during his unveiling

The 73-year-old acknowledged the scale of the challenge but stressed that he is fully prepared for the task

Queiroz made these remarks when he was officially outdoored as head coach of the Black Stars at the Alisa Hotel on Thursday afternoon

New Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has wasted no time in laying down a bold marker ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, declaring that Ghana can compete with any side on the planet.

The veteran tactician made the statement during his official unveiling in Accra on April 23, where he quickly connected with supporters and embraced the energy surrounding the national team.

His message was clear and direct, a signal to both fans and rivals that he is not arriving to make up the numbers.

Carlos Queiroz sends strong message to Ghana's World Cup opponents during his official unveiling as Black Stars coach. Photo credit: @GhaanBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Queiroz sends strong World Cup warning

Tasked with leading the Black Stars after the exit of Otto Addo, Queiroz acknowledged the scale of the challenge but showed no hesitation in backing his squad.

"If we play as a team, [as] one Ghana, we can beat any opponent in this world."

Those words will resonate strongly, especially given the team’s recent struggles.

Ghana heads into the tournament on the back of four straight defeats, including a heavy loss to Austria that exposed several weaknesses.

Despite the short-term nature of his deal, the 73-year-old is expected to steady the ship quickly.

His reputation has been built on organisation, discipline, and the ability to navigate high-pressure tournaments.

That experience will be crucial as he attempts to reshape a side searching for direction.

Watch snippets of Queiroz's unveiling ceremony, as shared on X:

Ghana face tough road under Queiroz

Time, however, is not a luxury. With the World Cup fast approaching, Queiroz has limited opportunities to fine-tune his squad.

A friendly against Wales on June 2 remains the only confirmed preparatory fixture, though the Ghana Football Association is pushing to secure an additional game.

Ghana has been drawn in a demanding Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

Each presents a unique test, from England’s attacking depth to Croatia’s tournament pedigree.

Carlos Queiroz Fires Warning to England, Panama and Croatia: “We Can Beat Any Team”. Photo by Simon Holmes.

Source: Getty Images

Early signs suggest Queiroz will prioritise defensive solidity and collective structure as the foundation of his approach.

He is also expected to make swift decisions on personnel, with every training session now carrying significant weight.

The expectations are as high as ever. Ghana’s passionate support demands progress, not promises.

For Queiroz, the mission has already begun, and his confident declaration sets the tone for what lies ahead.

Quieroz's first obstacle as Ghana coach emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz is already facing a major test as Ghana's coach following a controversial decision by the Ghana Football Association.

The move to repurpose the official residence has left the Portuguese tactician without a permanent base upon arriving in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh