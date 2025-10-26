Black Stars striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has earned rave reviews from Frank Lampard after his match-winning goal over the weekend

Lampard could not hide his admiration for the British-born Ghanaian striker, who had gone over 15 games without scoring

Affectionately called BTA, Thomas-Asante would hope his strike against Bristol City will spark a goal-scoring revival as the season unfolds

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Brandon Thomas-Asante after the Ghanaian forward continued his fine form in Coventry City’s 3-1 victory over Watford in the Championship.

Thomas-Asante wasted no time, finding the net just three minutes in with a superb header from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto’s precise delivery at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Frank Lampard heaps praises on Brandon Thomas-Asante after his match-winner against Bristol City. Photo by Nigel French/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The strike was his fourth goal in as many games, coming hot on the heels of his midweek effort against Portsmouth.

The forward’s tireless energy and growing consistency have made him one of the key figures in Lampard’s setup.

His sharp movement and finishing set the tone for another dominant display from the league leaders.

When asked about the attacker’s performance, Lampard told Coventry City TV:

"Yes. I'm saying the same stuff week on week in week out of Brandon and it's good because he's working hard. He's he's got great energy and good quality. You seeing that we work a lot on him. We talk a lot with his positioning in the box. That's why I loved him being between the post, getting between defenders. He's confident, his energy is great on and off the ball. He just needs to continue. That's what top players do. And he's building and building and working so well with us on the training ground. And he needs to continue that. And such a big player for us now. And that's all he's doing."

According to Transfermarkt, Thomas-Asante has now registered nine goals and three assists in 12 Championship appearances, a tally that earned him the highest match rating from BBC Sport with 8.24, the best of any player on the pitch.

As Coventry’s revival gathers steam, the Sky Blues are beginning to resemble the fearless side of the 1960s.

Coventry are top of the English Championship, boasting 28 points from 12 games. Photo by Morgan Harlow.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, with Ghana securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Thomas-Asante could be in line for a call-up when the Black Stars face the Korea Republic and Japan in the Kirin Cup next month.

Gyan shares tips with Thomas-Asante

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan was spotted sharing tips with Brandon Thomas-Asante.

A viral video captured the former striker animatedly gesturing as he engaged the Coventry City attacker, sparking speculation that he was passing on goal-scoring wisdom.

Source: YEN.com.gh