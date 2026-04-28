Real Madrid made José Mourinho their top target to replace Álvaro Arbeloa, with Florentino Pérez leading the push

Mourinho’s potential return divided opinion due to past tensions at the club and recent controversies involving Vinícius Júnior

Other candidates, including Jürgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Didier Deschamps, remain under consideration

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Real Madrid have identified José Mourinho as their top target to replace Álvaro Arbeloa this summer, with club president Florentino Pérez personally driving the plan to bring the Portuguese coach back to Spain.

Mourinho previously managed Madrid for three seasons starting in 2010, winning La Liga in record-breaking fashion as well as the Copa del Rey, both achieved by overcoming Pep Guardiola’s dominant FC Barcelona side.

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho is on Real Madrid's radar. Photo by Gualter Fatia.

Source: Getty Images

Arbeloa was appointed midway through the current campaign following the departure of Xabi Alonso, but is set to end the season without silverware, prompting an expected managerial change.

While Pérez initially allowed general manager José Ángel Sánchez to lead the pursuit of Alonso, he is now taking a more direct role in selecting the club’s next coach, according to The Athletic.

Although Mourinho is no longer the serial winner he once was when Madrid first appointed him 16 years ago, he is reportedly on course to finish the season unbeaten with SL Benfica, even if they are likely to miss out on the Portuguese league title.

The 63-year-old only joined Benfica in September and remains under contract until June 2027.

However, his deal includes a clause, worth around €3 million, that allows either party to terminate the agreement within 10 days after the final match of the season.

Real Madrid Line Up José Mourinho As Top Target for Next Season

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho, who also masterminded a win over Madrid in this season’s UEFA Champions League, could return to take charge of a Los Blancos side facing the prospect of a second consecutive trophyless campaign. While Pérez is strongly backing his return, not everyone within the club is convinced.

His previous departure from Madrid came under strained circumstances after clashes with key figures. His tenure was marked by controversial comments and well-documented tensions with then-captain Iker Casillas, which divided opinion among fans and the media.

More recently, Mourinho criticised Vinícius Júnior, suggesting the Brazilian contributed to an incident that ended with him alleging racial abuse by Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica.

Other coaches on Real Madrid's radar

In recent years, Real Madrid have often turned to former managers, with Carlo Ancelotti serving as a successful example.

The Italian returned from Everton FC in 2021, six years after his first spell, and went on to win two La Liga and Champions League doubles.

Other high-profile names linked with the role include former Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp, who is currently working with Red Bull but could be open to returning to coaching.

International managers such as Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and Didier Deschamps are also potential options after the World Cup.

Mourinho settles GOAT debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that José Mourinho weighed in on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during a quick-fire interview on TNT Sports.

The Portuguese coach admitted Messi was the best player of his generation, despite joking that the Argentine star was “not coachable.”

Source: YEN.com.gh