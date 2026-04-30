At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo keeps delivering decisive goals as he edges closer to the mythical 1,000-goal milestone

Al-Nassr’s emphatic victory against Al Ahli SC saw them increase their Saudi Pro League lead to eight points

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker has now reached 970 official senior career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo once again set the tone as Al-Nassr delivered a commanding 2-0 away victory over Al Ahli SC on Wednesday night, tightening the Saudi Pro League title race.

The result consolidated Al-Nassr's leadership after they reached 79 points from 30 matches, eight more than second-placed Al Hilal, who play their 30th league match of the season away against Al Hazeem on May 2, 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on course to score 1000 career goals after registering his 970th in Al-Nassr's win against Al Ahli SC on April 29, 2026. Image credit: Abdullah Ahmed

Source: Getty Images

The Al-Nassr vs Al Ahli SC encounter proved to be a tightly balanced affair, with both sides showing discipline and organisation in the opening stages.

Despite playing in front of their home supporters and enjoying a marginally greater share of the ball, Al-Nassr were unable to translate their territorial advantage into clear-cut chances in the first half.

Al Ahli SC, meanwhile, remained compact and well-structured defensively, frustrating the hosts and limiting space in the final third.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 970th career goal

Meanwhile, according to Flashscore, Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, heading in a perfect Joao Felix corner kick.

Al-Nassr continued to be in control and doubled their advantage in the 90th minute, as former Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain winger Kingsley Coman made it 2-0 with a powerful volley inside the area.

Al Ahli SC failed to properly clear their lines following a corner kick, leaving the French forward to duly punish them.

Ronaldo chases 1000th goal milestone

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest strike keeps him edging closer to a historic 1000th goal landmark. As of April 30, 2026, the 40-year-old has scored 970 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the incredible 1000-goal mark in professional football history. Image credit: Abdullah Ahmed

Source: Getty Images

Now, the legendary footballer only needs 30 more goals to hit the incredible mark, a feat that will see him surpass the greats like Pele, Romario, and Josef Bican.

According to Transfermarkt, Ronaldo's remarkable tally includes 5 goals for Sporting CP, 145 across two spells at Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 during his time at Juventus, 126 for Al-Nassr, and 143 goals for the Portugal national team.

Following his 970th career strike, fans took to social media to hail the Al-Nassr ace, with some of the comments produced below.

Siuustorm wrote: ''The greatest ever to play football.''

HenryCFC said: ''Big game ..big moment, and he showed up. Haters will have the worst year.''

UTDBankole also commented: ''970 career goals...? He is the G.O.A.T of all GOATs! no cap. This is beyond talent...this is mentality.''

World’s highest-paid athletes in 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had risen to the summit of the global earnings chart, emerging as the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Boxing icon Canelo Álvarez ranked just behind him, with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi coming in third. Karim Benzema was the only other footballer to feature in the top 10 of the global list of 100 athletes, underlining Ronaldo’s unmatched earning power across world sport.

Source: YEN.com.gh