Popular Ghanaian radio presenter Silva Lady has gotten married to her handsome partner in a recent private ceremony

Footage of the scenes from the DLFM Drive Time show host's lovely traditional wedding has surfaced on social media

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to congratulate Silva Lady and her new husband on their union

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Ghanaian radio presenter Mavis Nhyira Mensah, popularly known as Silva Lady, has tied the knot with her handsome fiancé, known as Mr Gyanteh.

DLFM radio presenter Silva Lady ties the knot in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony. Photo source: Silvalady GH

Source: Facebook

The DLFM Drive Time show host and her partner got married in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony last weekend.

Silva Lady and her new husband's friends, family and colleagues were present to witness their beautiful union.

Radio presenter Silva Lady's traditional wedding ceremony

On Monday, May 4, 2026, Silva Lady took to her official TikTok page to share a video of her and her husband at their wedding ceremony.

In the video, the popular media personality looked gorgeous in her traditional Ghanaian Kente cloth.

She complemented her look with gold jewellery as she exchanged her vows with her partner in the presence of their loved ones.

Silva Lady's new husband also looked handsome in his Kente cloth and gold crown, like a traditional ruler.

The DLFM radio presenter later flashed a bright smile as she showed off her wedding ring while her family and friends cheered her on at her wedding.

Footage of Silva Lady's wedding triggered positive reactions. Many Ghanaians, including ardent followers of Silva Lady and colleagues in the media space, congratulated her and her husband on their marriage.

The TikTok videos of DLFM presenter Silva Lady's traditional wedding ceremony are below:

Silva Lady speaks after wedding ceremony

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, Silva Lady took to her official TikTok page to express her gratitude to her loved ones for the support she and her new husband received on their big day.

In a message accompanying a photo of herself and her husband from their wedding ceremony, the DLFM radio presenter wrote:

"We are forever grateful for the love ❤️ #God bless you all #togetherforever #HIS MRS & HER MR🫶🏼."

In another video she shared on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Silva Lady beamed with joy as she filmed herself spending time with her husband as they drove through town in their luxurious vehicle.

Regina Van Helvert marries Dr Chris in a lovely traditional wedding ceremony. Photo source: georgebannerman, @menscook

Source: Instagram

The TikTok post of Silva Lady and her husband after their wedding is below:

Silva Lady's wedding ceremony stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ohemaa! DL commented:

"Congratulations, sis papanono papanono, I tap into your marriage in Jesus' name."

Eddy Amoah wrote:

"Congratulations, woman of substance. May God bless your marriage. Enjoy."

Obaapa_stina said:

"Wow, so beautiful. We thank God for your life, my dear sister."

Ofa Shante commented:

"So so beautiful. In his time, he makes it beautiful😍. To God be all the glory🙏."

Regina Van Helvert ties the knot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Van Helvert married her partner Dr Chris Kwaku in a colourful ceremony in Accra on April 23, 2026.

Footage of the wedding which had an Igbo-style theme surfaced on social media, with many congratulating the newlyweds.

Source: YEN.com.gh