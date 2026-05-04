The BNI has arrested four individuals linked to the PDS over an investigation into the suspected transfer of funds believed to belong to the ECG

The suspects were picked up last week as authorities probe the circumstances surrounding the movement of the funds

They have since been granted bail as investigations continue to establish the full details of the case

The Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) has arrested four individuals affiliated with the infamous Power Distribution Services (PDS) as part of ongoing investigations into the transfer of large sums of money believed to belong to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The suspects are Philip Ayensu, Viraj Phat, Sophia Korkor, and Justice Menka-Premoh.

BNI arrest four persons in connection to the PDS/ECG scandal. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

This was disclosed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister in charge of Government Communication and Spokesperson to President John Mahama.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 4, 2026, the Minister indicated that the suspects were picked up last week in connection with the probe.

He said authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the movement of the funds, which are suspected to be linked to ECG.

The spokesperson for the President added that the four individuals have since been granted bail pending further investigations, as the BNI continues its work to establish the full details of the case.

“The Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) arrested the following persons affiliated to PDS last week as part of investigations into the transfer of large sums of money believed to belong to ECG… The quartet have since been granted bail pending further investigations,” Felix wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

What is the PDS scandal about?

The PDS scandal refers to the controversial and subsequently terminated 20-year concession agreement between the Government of Ghana and Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited.

Signed in March 2019, the deal was intended to improve the efficiency of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) by handing over its assets and management to PDS.

However, the agreement collapsed just months later, leading to the loss of $190 million in grant funding from the United States Government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The deal was suspended in July 2019 and terminated in October 2019 after it was discovered that the demand guarantees provided by PDS through Al Koot Insurance and Reinsurance Company of Qatar were fraudulent and unauthorised.

In late 2025, an international arbitration tribunal in London dismissed all claims for damages brought by PDS against the Republic of Ghana.

The court ruled that the Government was entitled to terminate the agreement because the guarantees were invalid from the outset.

Ghanaians react to arrests over PDS scandal

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the arrests linked to the PDS scandal. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Wisdom Anani said:

"What about the former de facto prime minister whom the NDC alleged to be the brain behind the PDS?"

@Chãmpïon Büllêt also said:

"What about the kingpin himself ? I mean the palugu dam manager"

@Alhassan Bashiru commented:

"88(3) in motion. OSP may seemingly be frozen but the anti-corruption cargo is on the move."

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor lists the sins of the Nana Akufo-Addo's administration. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Kufuor lists sins of Akufo-Addo's administration

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that former President John Agyekum Kufuor haD criticised policies under Nana Akufo-Addo's government during an interview on the Delay Show.

Kufuor said he was not consulted on major decisions like the National Cathedral and questioned the government's use of public resources.

He blamed the NPP’s 2024 electoral loss partly on Akufo-Addo's leadership style and urged unity within the party.

Source: YEN.com.gh