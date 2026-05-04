Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has urged leaders in the Sahel region to tighten security, warning of what he describes as looming instability

He delivered the message during his Sunday prophetic sermon on May 3, 2026, excerpts of which have circulated widely on social media

His latest comments have sparked discussions online about regional security and the influence of prophetic declarations on public discourse

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Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, founder and head pastor of Reign House Chapel International in Accra, has called on leaders in the Sahel region of West Africa to heighten security vigilance, warning of looming instability in the subregion.

Speaking during his Sunday prophetic sermon on May 3, 2026, excerpts of which have gone viral on social media, the prophet claimed he had seen a vision suggesting that the current stability in parts of the Sahel may be short-lived.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche delivers a sermon at Reign House Chapel International in Accra. Prophet Eric Uche/Facebook, Malik Konate, Anadolu/Getty Images

Source: UGC

He referred to countries in the region that recently distanced themselves from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), warning that they could face emerging security threats.

Alleged plot and regional instability

According to Prophet Uche, he saw in his vision a clandestine plan aimed at destabilising countries in the Sahel region through what he described as a coordinated crisis.

He identified Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso as the countries he believes could be directly affected.

He further claimed that such developments could spread instability across the wider West African subregion, potentially affecting neighbouring countries.

Warning to Ghana’s security authorities

The prophet also urged security authorities in Ghana to remain alert and strengthen border security measures.

A moment from the sermon where prayers are offered for peace in the Sahel region. Prophet Eric Uche/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He cautioned that instability in the Sahel could spill over if preventive steps are not taken.

Claim of threat against Burkina Faso leader

In a more serious claim, Prophet Uche alleged that there is a plot targeting the life of Burkina Faso’s leader, Ibrahim Traoré.

He said he saw a vision in which the leader is shot at close range and urged security personnel around him to increase protection and vigilance.

Following his message, Prophet Uche led his congregation in prayers, seeking divine intervention to prevent what he described as looming dangers in parts of West Africa.

The prophet, known for his controversial and often widely discussed prophecies, has previously made predictions that have generated public debate.

His latest comments have sparked conversations online about security, regional stability, and the role of prophetic messages in public discourse.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Public reaction to Prophet Uche's prophecy

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to express their thoughts on the recent prophecy shared by Prophet Eric Boahen Uche. YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below.

Issues commented:

"There is always a flood in June, brother. There are numerous assassination attempts on Ibrahim; the Sahel state is already in shambles. The USA and Russia have intensified their supremacy over each other. Tell me what will happen to ECG and the development of Ghana."

El Guapo said:

"African pastors always see the bad things, so God doesn’t show the good things to them or what."

Albert Nyaaba shared:

"That’s all they claim to see. We don’t seem to be developing a nation. We think and plan for development. He is feasting on the ignorance of the people."

Apostle Amoako's prophecy about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Atta had released a prophecy regarding the death of Iran's Supreme Leader.

The man of God stated that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would die in 2026, asserting that no amount of defence was going to stop this.

Source: YEN.com.gh