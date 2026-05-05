ECG announces emergency maintenance works on May 5, causing temporary power cuts in Ashanti and Western Regions

Key areas affected in Ashanti include Behenase, Kokobriko, and parts of Kotei during scheduled outages

Utility provider ECG apologizes for disruptions, emphasizing long-term benefits to service reliability and grid stability

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of emergency maintenance works scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The urgent infrastructure upgrades are expected to result in temporary power cuts across several communities within the Ashanti and Western Regions.

Ashanti and Western Regions face power cuts on 5 May, 2026, as the ECG announces emergency maintenance works. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to notices released by the ECG on Monday, May 4, 2026, these coordinated interventions are vital to rectifying pressing network challenges and preventing a decline in service reliability.

Extensive maintenance schedule for the Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Region will see two distinct maintenance operations throughout the day, impacting a significant number of residents and businesses.

The first phase of the work is set to take place between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. This exercise will affect the following areas:

Behenase

Kokobriko

Mensase

Abuoso

A secondary operation is scheduled to run from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm. This window will see power supply disruptions in:

Ayeduase and Deduako

Parts of Kotei

Atonsu and Ahinsan Estate

Gyinyase and Chirapatre

Adjacent neighbourhoods

Power outages expected in the Western Region

In the Western Region, engineers will also be deployed for emergency repairs. The scheduled works are expected to last from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, primarily affecting the Apowa township and its surrounding areas.

The duration of these outages in both regions will depend largely on the specific technical requirements and the scope of work identified at each site.

ECG apologises for disruption to customers

The utility provider has expressed regret over the timing of these works, acknowledging that the cessation of power will inevitably interfere with daily routines and commercial operations.

In its public notices, the ECG extended its apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the “inconvenience that such technical interventions inevitably cause to both domestic and commercial activities.”

Despite the immediate disruption, the company maintained that these measures are essential for the health of the national grid.

The ECG emphasised that the maintenance is a proactive step toward building a more resilient system.

The company reassured the public that the emergency exercises are necessary to “ensure the long-term robustness of the power network and to ultimately deliver improved service to consumers across the regions.”

Source: YEN.com.gh