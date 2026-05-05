Arsenal return to London with momentum after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Madrid, keeping the semi-final finely poised.

Opta Supercomputer's prediction has dropped ahead of the crucial Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid clash tonight

Atlético Madrid’s poor record in England contrasts with Arsenal’s home strength, boosting Arteta’s side

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Arsenal head into the second leg against Atlético Madrid with confidence after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain last week.

Viktor Gyökeres and Julián Álvarez both scored penalties in a game shaped by VAR controversy, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid in a crucial Champions League semi-final second leg at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2026. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC, Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid: Key stats and form

Statistics favour Arsenal, who have progressed in most European ties when avoiding defeat away first, while they have also won seven of their last eight Champions League games against Spanish sides.

Atlético, however, have struggled in England, losing six of their last seven visits to Premier League clubs, including a 4-0 defeat earlier this season.

Diego Simeone’s side remain dangerous, with Julián Álvarez key to their hopes, but Arsenal’s strong defensive record under Mikel Arteta and superior home form make them slight favourites.

Ahead of the crucial match, the Opta model has given Arsenal a 56 per cent chance of victory and a strong likelihood of progression to the final.

Arsenal also hope Viktor Gyökeres can make history by scoring in both semi-final legs as they aim to reach the Champions League final at home.

Atletico fans create vivid stadium display

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Atlético Madrid supporters generated a vibrant matchday atmosphere by throwing rolls of toilet paper onto the pitch as a symbolic gesture of backing their team.

The display was organised by the club’s ultras group, Frente Atlético, and drew inspiration from Argentine football traditions designed to energise players and intimidate opponents.

Source: YEN.com.gh