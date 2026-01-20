Brooklyn Beckham has broken his silence on Instagram, accusing his parents of lies and refusing to reconcile

The Beckham family feud deepens as Brooklyn levels serious allegations against David and Victoria Beckham.

From wedding drama to media disputes, Brooklyn exposes rift with parents and their reported hostility toward his wife

In a heartfelt and extensive series of Instagram stories, Brooklyn Beckham made it clear that his estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, is neither a misunderstanding nor a temporary disagreement, and he is not seeking to reconcile at this time.

The statement comes after months of speculation about a widening rift within the family, long admired for its carefully curated public image.

OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Sir David Beckham. Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to FM, Brooklyn’s candid words break sharply from the usual family tradition of silence, controlled messaging, and image management.

Beyond the emotional impact of his revelation, the situation raises a deeper, underlying question that has been at the heart of this story from the beginning.

Reacting via Instagram, the 26-year-old said:

''I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.''

As the CNN covered, affirming his stance not to repair ties with his family, and accusing his parents of spreading falsehood in the media, Brooklyn wrote:

''I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives about my family. The performative social media posts, family evenrs and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.''

Regarding his wedding, Brooklyn Beckham explained:

''My parents have been trying continuously to sabotage my relationship even before my wedding and it has not stopped My mum called off making Nicolas dress at the last minute despite being excited to wear her design forcing her to quickly find a replacement Weeks before our wedding my parents repeatedly pressured and tried to bribe me into giving up the rights to my name which would have impacted me my wife and our future children.''

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham went on to level further serious allegations against his parents, including their apparent dislike of his wife, Nicola.

Brooklyn Beckham attacks his parents, as he makes a series of allegations against them on Instagram. Image credit: TouchlineX

Source: Twitter

He also revealed that he and his wife were reportedly turned away at their hotel during a recent trip to London for David Beckham’s birthday celebrations.

Beckham celebrates knighthood with close friends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sir David Beckham celebrated his recent knighthood with an extravagant party in November 2025, attended by close friends, including Gary Neville and Guy Ritchie.

The footballing legend received the honour from King Charles III for his contributions to sport and charity.

Source: YEN.com.gh