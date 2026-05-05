71-Year-Old Fan Arrested at Everton Game Over Alleged Racist Abuse of Semenyo
- A 71-year-old fan has been arrested following allegations of racist abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match at Everton
- Everton and Manchester City both have strongly condemned the incident, praising the swift police action
- The case adds to previous abuse incidents involving Semenyo, as football authorities continue efforts to tackle discrimination in the game
A 71-year-old football supporter has been arrested following allegations of racist abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match involving Everton.
On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Merseyside Police confirmed the man was detained on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after reports from fans and stadium staff at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday.
Semenyo abused: Everton and Man City react
Meanwhile, Everton condemned the behaviour in strong terms, stating:
“Racism and discrimination in all forms are completely unacceptable,” and confirmed they are working with authorities on the case.
According to The Daily Mail, Manchester City also praised the response, saying:
“We welcome the swift action taken by Everton and the police to identify the individual responsible.”
Semenyo has previously been targeted in similar abuse while playing for Bournemouth in Liverpool, an incident that led to a stadium ejection and court proceedings.
Manchester City also criticised separate online racist abuse directed at Marc Guéhi after the 3-3 draw, pledging continued support for both players.
Antoine Semenyo abused at Anfield
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo was racially abused by a Liverpool supporter during Bournemouth’s 2025/26 Premier League opener, marking the second such incident in his career.
Despite the abuse, the Ghana striker responded on the pitch with two goals, as the incident sparked widespread outrage and calls for stronger punishment.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh