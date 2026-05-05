A 71-year-old fan has been arrested following allegations of racist abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match at Everton

Everton and Manchester City both have strongly condemned the incident, praising the swift police action

The case adds to previous abuse incidents involving Semenyo, as football authorities continue efforts to tackle discrimination in the game

A 71-year-old football supporter has been arrested following allegations of racist abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League match involving Everton.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Merseyside Police confirmed the man was detained on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after reports from fans and stadium staff at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday.

Merseyside Police says it has arrested a 71-year-old man for allegedly racially abusing Antoine Semenyo during the Everton-Man City EPL match on May 4, 2026. Image credit: Peter Byrne/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo abused: Everton and Man City react

Meanwhile, Everton condemned the behaviour in strong terms, stating:

“Racism and discrimination in all forms are completely unacceptable,” and confirmed they are working with authorities on the case.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester City also praised the response, saying:

“We welcome the swift action taken by Everton and the police to identify the individual responsible.”

Semenyo has previously been targeted in similar abuse while playing for Bournemouth in Liverpool, an incident that led to a stadium ejection and court proceedings.

Manchester City also criticised separate online racist abuse directed at Marc Guéhi after the 3-3 draw, pledging continued support for both players.

Antoine Semenyo abused at Anfield

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo was racially abused by a Liverpool supporter during Bournemouth’s 2025/26 Premier League opener, marking the second such incident in his career.

Despite the abuse, the Ghana striker responded on the pitch with two goals, as the incident sparked widespread outrage and calls for stronger punishment.

Source: YEN.com.gh