Mamelodi Sundows vs. AS FAR CAF Champions League Final: Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Under Fire
- Caf officials move to challenge Jean-Jacques Ndala’s appointment amid growing backlash over his controversial Afcon final involvement
- Executives argue the referee selection risks further damaging African football’s credibility and reputation
- The first leg of the 2026 CAF Champions League final is scheduled to take place in Pretoria
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Several members of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee are pushing for the appointment of Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo to officiate the first leg of the Champions League final to be reversed.
The match will see Mamelodi Sundowns face AS FAR in Tshwane on May 17 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
CAF urged to drop referee Ndala
Ndala, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, refereed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which ended amid disputes after Senegal walked off the pitch.
As covered by The Guardian, one Caf executive member said:
“We have had a discussion among ourselves and many of us have made it very clear that the appointment of Ndala is not acceptable and that we want a change of referee.”
He added:
“This is a very big shame for African football. This appointment is only going to make African football even more of a laughing stock.”
At least five officials oppose the decision, citing ongoing legal proceedings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Meanwhile, another Caf insider described the move as a “PR own goal”, while concerns have also been raised over referee committee chair Olivier Safari Kabene’s dual role in the final setup. Caf insists referee appointments remain independent.
Sarpong slams CAF over Senegal AFCON decision
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian coach J. E. Sarpong strongly criticised the CAF over its decision involving Senegal’s status as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners.
The veteran tactician expressed disappointment at the governing body’s handling of the situation, arguing that the ruling damages the image of African football.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh