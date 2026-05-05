Caf officials move to challenge Jean-Jacques Ndala’s appointment amid growing backlash over his controversial Afcon final involvement

Executives argue the referee selection risks further damaging African football’s credibility and reputation

The first leg of the 2026 CAF Champions League final is scheduled to take place in Pretoria

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Several members of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee are pushing for the appointment of Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo to officiate the first leg of the Champions League final to be reversed.

The match will see Mamelodi Sundowns face AS FAR in Tshwane on May 17 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Many executives and fans are urging CAF to change Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo as referee for the Champions League final 1st leg on May 17, 2026. Image credit: Andy Lyons - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

CAF urged to drop referee Ndala

Ndala, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, refereed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which ended amid disputes after Senegal walked off the pitch.

As covered by The Guardian, one Caf executive member said:

“We have had a discussion among ourselves and many of us have made it very clear that the appointment of Ndala is not acceptable and that we want a change of referee.”

He added:

“This is a very big shame for African football. This appointment is only going to make African football even more of a laughing stock.”

At least five officials oppose the decision, citing ongoing legal proceedings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Meanwhile, another Caf insider described the move as a “PR own goal”, while concerns have also been raised over referee committee chair Olivier Safari Kabene’s dual role in the final setup. Caf insists referee appointments remain independent.

Sarpong slams CAF over Senegal AFCON decision

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian coach J. E. Sarpong strongly criticised the CAF over its decision involving Senegal’s status as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners.

The veteran tactician expressed disappointment at the governing body’s handling of the situation, arguing that the ruling damages the image of African football.

Source: YEN.com.gh