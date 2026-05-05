FC Barcelona head into El Clásico against Real Madrid knowing a result could seal the La Liga title

Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona are chasing a 100-point season while maintaining an unbeaten home record at the Spotify Camp Nou

Joan García leads the Zamora race, adding another individual battle to the high-stakes clash

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There are nights in football that feel bigger than the occasion itself, and the upcoming El Clásico on 10 May carries exactly that kind of energy.

FC Barcelona are preparing to face Real Madrid in a match that could seal them the La Liga title in dramatic fashion under manager Hansi Flick.

With the championship within touching distance, Barcelona have multiple objectives to chase within the same game.

Hansi Flick’s five major challenges ahead of El Clásico with Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

Chance to seal the title in style

Barcelona know what is required—avoid defeat and the league title is theirs. After missing an earlier opportunity when Madrid beat RCD Espanyol 2-0, they now have to do it the hard way. But this is the scenario they would prefer: winning La Liga against Real Madrid, in front of their own fans, in the biggest fixture in Spanish football.

The 100-point target

Even with the title almost secured, Barcelona are still pushing for a historic milestone. The 100-point mark remains in sight, a benchmark previously achieved by Tito Vilanova’s Barcelona and matched by José Mourinho’s Real Madrid. To reach it, Flick’s side must maintain a perfect run in their remaining matches.

Consistency in scoring

One of Barcelona’s defining strengths this season has been their relentless attacking output. They have scored in every league match so far, showing consistency even in difficult moments. With 89 goals already, this is a team built on attacking intent and belief, which could prove decisive in a high-pressure Clásico. While Real Madrid’s record of 121 league goals in the 2011/12 season is out of reach, Barcelona will still aim to finish strongly.

A strong home record

Barcelona’s home form has been exceptional. The Spotify Camp Nou has been a fortress, with the team yet to drop a single point at home in the league despite using multiple venues this season. They have played 17 home matches, winning all of them, including a 6-0 victory over Valencia CF. That record gives them confidence—but also adds pressure heading into the Clásico.

Joan García’s Zamora push

While Barcelona’s attack has dominated headlines, their defensive stability has also been crucial. Joan García has been a standout performer and is currently leading the race for the Zamora Trophy ahead of Thibaut Courtois. With Courtois expected to return from injury for Madrid, the goalkeeping duel adds another layer of intrigue to an already high-stakes encounter.

Barca players question coach's tactics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona players questioned Hansi Flick about the practicality of his high pressing and defensive line tactics.

Despite the heavy defeat, the squad met with Flick and did not accept full blame, highlighting the challenges of implementing his system under certain conditions.

Source: YEN.com.gh