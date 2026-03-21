Legendary full-back Cafu has made a bold declaration, saying Neymar Jr. is a better footballer than both Messi and CR7

Despite Messi and Ronaldo's combined 13 Ballon d'Or accolades, Cafu still rated his compatriot ahead of the Argentine and Portuguese greats

The AC Milan legend backed Messi and Ronaldo in terms of one major quality, but insisted that when it comes to pure talent, Neymar is ahead

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Brazil legend Cafu has reignited one of football’s most heated debates after making a stunning claim about Neymar, insisting the Brazilian forward possesses more natural ability than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The bold assessment has sparked widespread discussion among fans, as the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry has dominated global football conversations for nearly two decades.

Neymar is superior to Messi and Ronaldo, Cafu declares. Image credit: Ruano Carneiro, Andy Lyons, Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Born Marcos Evangelista de Morais, Cafu enjoyed a legendary career that spanned more than two decades.

The former right-back first rose to prominence with Brazilian giants São Paulo FC, where he won multiple domestic and international honours before moving to Europe.

Cafu later starred in Italy, winning the Serie A title with AS Roma in 2001. He went on to add further silverware during a successful spell with AC Milan, including lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2007.

On the international stage, Cafu’s achievements were equally remarkable. According to Transfermarkt data, the AC Milan legend helped the Brazil win the 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cups and two editions of the Copa América, cementing his status as one of the greatest full-backs in football history.

Having made more than 720 club appearances and over 140 caps for Brazil, the veteran’s opinions carry considerable weight within the game.

Why Cafu rates Neymar above Messi and Ronaldo

Despite the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in modern football discussions, Cafu believes Neymar possesses superior technical qualities compared to both superstars, as GOAL covered.

“In my view, Neymar is better than Messi. It’s just that perhaps Messi’s commitment is different,” Cafu said.

“Looking at this latest generation, Neymar is superior to everyone else — Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé.”

The former Serie A star continued:

“He (Neymar) has better technical ability and more options. He’s even better than those two (Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo),” the Brazilian legend added.

However, when it comes to other qualities, such as dedication and diligence, Cafu did not hesitate to credit the Al-Nassr superstar.

“Of course, in terms of commitment, I’d pick Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Meanwhile, the comparison remains controversial given the achievements of Messi and Ronaldo.

Messi has won a record eight Ballon d'Or titles and led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while Ronaldo has claimed five Ballon d'Or awards and continues to chase the milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Cafu does not think Cristiano Ronaldo is above Neymar in terms of pure technique. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Their sustained excellence for nearly two decades has set standards few players in football history have matched.

Still, Cafu’s comments highlight the enduring admiration many Brazilian greats have for Neymar’s flair, creativity, and technical brilliance, qualities they believe place him among the most gifted players of his generation.

Breakdown of Messi's 900 career goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi made history by becoming only the second player ever to score 900 top-level career goals, netting for Inter Miami CF against Nashville SC on Wednesday, March 18.

The milestone highlights Messi’s extraordinary talent and adaptability, proving his ability to thrive across different leagues, teams, and footballing styles.

Source: YEN.com.gh